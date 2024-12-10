The 10 Best Kicks from NFL's 2024 My Cause My Cleats Campaign
Every year, Weeks 13 and 14 of the NFL regular season allow players an opportunity to break the strict footwear rules set by the league. Even better, they use their kicks to highlight charitable causes of their choice.
The "#MyCauseMyCleats" campaign is one of our favorite stretches of the season. While there were no bad options, below are ten of the best custom cleats from the NFL's 2024 campaign.
10. Quentin Lake
Player: Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake.
Cause: Sickle Cell Disease Foundation.
Story: The foundation serves as the national voice for SCD, working to resolve issues surrounding sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait.
9. Chad Muma
Player: Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma.
Cause: Muma Movement Foundation.
Story: Muma Movement focuses on providing access for children with Type 1 Diabetes to resources that can help them achieve their dreams. Whether that be athletics, arts, or academics.
8. Travis Kelce
Player: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Cause: Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation.
Story: Kelce's foundation provides resources and support to disadvantaged youth in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts.
7. AD Mitchell
Player: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver AD Mitchell.
Cause: Children with Diabetes.
Story: Mitchell has Type 1 diabetes and is passionate about spreading awareness for those who also suffer from the disease, especially with kids. And to support further research on finding a cure.
6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Player: Seattle Seahawks wide receiverJaxon Smith-Njigba.
Cause: The Little Warrior Foundation.
Story: The Little Warrior Foundation is an organization that supports research for Ewings Sarcoma. A high school friend of Jaxon’s, Ryan Roberson, passed away from Ewings Sarcoma in 2019.
5. Rome Odunze & Michael Penix Jr.
Player: Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Cause: The Boys & Girls Club of America.
Story: Sharpie teamed up with The Boys & Girls Club of America. Nicole used Sharpie S-Gel and Creative Markers to create the winning design. Chicago-based Dillon DeJesus (@dejesuscustomfootwear) and Miami-based Marcus Rivero (@solesbysir) used the same products to bring the cleats to life.
4. Joe Burrow
Player: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Cause: The Joe Burrow Foundation.
Story: The mission of the Joe Burrow Foundation is to provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved.
3. Damar Hamlin
Player: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Cause: The Chasing M's Foundation.
Story: The Chasing M's Foundation is dedicated to the development, health, and safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training and programming.
2. Graham Barton
Player: Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton.
Cause: Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Story: The hospital is ranked nationally in ten specialties, offers the highest-level NICU and emergency care, and partners with experts across Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Its pioneering research and innovation in pediatric health care bring the latest treatments to our hospital and 22 regional and affiliated clinics.
1. Sam Darnold
Player: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Cause: NEGU - Never Ever Give Up.
Story: The foundation supports kids fighting cancer, including giving Jessie’s JoyJars® and ongoing encouragement to NEGU®.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.