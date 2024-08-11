The 10 Best Shoes of the 2024 Paris Olympics
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Much to our chagrin, the 2024 Summer Olympics have come to a close. Paris put on a show that will be tough for any city to match. Even better, the athletes and sneaker brands brought their A-game to the City of Love.
For 16 days, the world watched as the athletes from various sports competed in the best gear their respective brands had to offer. Just as it is challenging to judge sports like diving or dressage, it is equally tough to grade athlete's sneakers.
However, after careful consideration, below is Kicks on SI's list of the ten best shoes worn during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
10. Rory McIlroy
Athlete: Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.
Shoe: The Nike Victory Tour 3 'Electric'.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Victory Tour 3 in select sizes for $210 on the Nike website.
9. Simone Biles
Athlete: American gymnast Simone Biles.
Shoe: The Nike Air Max Dn 'Olympics'.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Air Max Dn' Olympics' for $170 in adult sizes and $140 in kid sizes on the Nike website.
8. Gabby Thomas
Athlete: American sprinter Gabby Thomas.
Shoe: The New Balance FuelCell MD-X spikes
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can purchase the New Balance FuelCell MD-X spikes for $128 on the New Balance website.
7. Kevin Durant
Athlete: USA basketball player Kevin Durant.
Shoe: The Nike KD 17 in a player-exclusive 'USA' colorway.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike KD 17 in a similar 'USA' colorway for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
6. Noah Lyles
Athlete: American sprinter Noah Lyles.
Shoe: The adidas Adizero Y-3 spikes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can shop adidas' track shoes on the adidas website.
5. Sabrina Ionescu
Athlete: USA basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.
Shoe: The Nike Sabrina 2 in the 'United' colorway.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Sabrina 2 'United' for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
4. Breanna Stewart
Athlete: USA basketball player Breanna Stewart.
Shoe: The PUMA Stewie 3 in a player-exclusive colorway.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Stewie 3 for $125 in adult sizes on the PUMA website.
3. Coco Gauff
Athlete: American tennis player Coco Gauff.
Shoe: The New Balance Coco CG1 in the 'Stars & Stripes' colorway.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can shop Gauff's tennis shoes for $170 on the New Balance website.
2. Stephen Curry
Athlete: USA basketball player Stephen Curry.
Shoe: The Curry 12 in the 'USA' colorway.
How To Buy It: The Curry 12 is dropping in two 'USA' colorways later this month. Fans can shop Curry's sneaker collection on the Under Armour website.
1. LeBron James
Athlete: USA basketball player LeBron James.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in the 'Gold Medal' colorway.
How To Buy It: The Nike LeBron 22 launches in September. Fans can shop James' signature sneaker collection on the Nike website.