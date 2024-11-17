The 10 Best Sneakers from Nike's Black Friday Early Access Sale
Black Friday is just under two weeks away, and Nike is already taking a lead over its competition. Not only is the sneaker industry more competitive than ever, but so are the sales events. As a sign of the times, Nike has already begun its annual Black Friday Early Access online sales event.
Online shoppers can get up to 60% off select styles. Use the code "access" to get 25% off eligible items. Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's top ten sneakers from the Nike Black Friday Early Access sale.
1. Nike Book 1
Why We Love It: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature sneaker blurs the lines between basketball and lifestyle.
Why You Need It: Whether hooping or hanging out, the Nike Book 1 is an excellent option for any setting.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple discounted colorways (originally priced $140) of the Nike Book 1 on the Nike website.
2. Nike Ja 1
Why We Love It: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant broke the mold with his first signature sneaker. Best of all, it has finally been marked down in price.
Why You Need It: The Nike Ja 1 is one of the most important basketball shoes of the decade.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several discounted colorways of the Nike Ja 1 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
3. Nike KD17
Why We Love It: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to use his signature sneaker line to pay homage to classic models from Nike's catalog.
Why You Need It: The Nike KD17 is ultra-comfortable and perfect for working out this winter.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple discounted colorways (originally priced $150) of the Nike KD17 on the Nike website.
4. Nike Dunk Low
Why We Love It: The Nike Dunk Low has transcended the basketball court to become one of the most popular lifestyle sneakers of all time.
Why You Need It: The Nike Dunk Low's elegant style makes it versatile enough for any social setting.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several discounted colorways of the Nike Dunk Low in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
5. Nike Zoom Vomero
Why We Love It: The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 channels Y2K-era vibes that stand the test of time.
Why You Need It: Squishy cushion combined with an athletic look makes the model a great choice for athletes on the go.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from over a dozen discounted colorways (originally priced $170) the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 on the Nike website.
6. Nike Killshot 2
Why We Love It: The Nike Killshot 2 is sleek enough to wear to work, school, or a sporting event.
Why You Need It: Once designed for performance, the Nike Killshot 2 has become the go-to shoe for adults who want a stylish and fun look.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple discounted colorways (originally priced $90) the Nike Killshot 2 on the Nike website.
7. Nike Air Force 1 Wild
Why We Love It: How can you improve upon the Nike Air Force 1? Make it more wild with a rugged outdoorsy look.
Why You Need It: Most shoes struggle during the winter months, the Nike Air Force 1 Wild is durable enough to thrive in any weather.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple discounted colorways (originally priced $145) of the Nike Air Force 1 Wild on the Nike website.
8. Nike Air Max Dn
Why We Love It: The Nike Air Max Dn made its debut just before the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and has kept the hype going with exciting colorways.
Why You Need It: Not every sneaker has to be an old-school classic and the Nike Air Max Dn shows the brand still has fresh new concepts.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Air Max Dn at discounted prices in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
9. Nike AlphaFly 3
Why We Love It: The Nike AlphaFly 3 is the best road racing shoe the brand has to offer, and now athletes can finally get it at a discount.
Why You Need It: Runners cannot do better than the Nike AlphaFly 3. Luckily, its price has finally dropped.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from four discounted colorways (originally priced $$285) of the Nike AlphaFly 3 on the Nike website.
10. Nike Invincible 3
Why We Love It: The Nike Invincible 3 is a great option for everyday runners who want a balanced ride.
Why You Need It: The Nike Invincible 3 is another performance runner that is usually too pricey for most athletes, but that is not the case now.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from ten discounted colorways (originally priced at $180) of the Nike Invincible 3 on the Nike website.