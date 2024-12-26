The 10 Biggest Post-Holiday Sneaker Steals of 2024
The holiday season is winding down, but online shopping is still going strong. Most of us received gift cards yesterday, and now it is time to put the free money to good use.
Luckily for consumers, many of the year's hottest sneakers are still sitting on shelves. Even better, some are available at a discount. Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's list of the ten best post-holiday sneaker deals of 2024.
adidas AE 1 Low "Nick's Gift"
Why it's a Great Deal: The adidas AE 1 Low took the basketball world by storm this year. The first several colorways sold out, but now Anthony Edwards' debut hoop shoe is easily accessible for basketball players and fans.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the adidas AE 1 is available in kid and adult sizes ($90-$110) at adidas and select retailers.
adidas Samba "Preloved Yellow"
Why it's a Great Deal: This old-school soccer shoe transcended the sport and became a staple among athletes and celebrities alike off of the pitch. The adidas Samba remains eternally fashionable.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from dozens of colorways of the adidas Samba for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.
Air Jordan 1 Low "Game Royal"
Why it's a Great Deal: The Air Jordan 1 is kicking off its 40th anniversary and the old-school hoop shoe has never looked better. The Air Jordan 1 Low is the preferred option for many fans, and the "Game Royal" colorway remains iconic.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can buy the Air Jordan 1 Low "Game Royal" in full-family sizing ($65-$140) on at Nike and other select retailers.
Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement"
Why it's a Great Deal: The Air Jordan 3 is one of Michael Jordan's most popular sneakers. Plus, the "Black Cement" colorway does not release very often. So, act fast.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can find the Air Jordan 3 in multiple colorways (including the "Black Cement" in some sizes at Foot Locker, Nike, and other select retailers.
New Balance 9060 "Sea Salt"
Why it's a Great Deal: The New Balance 9060 is both from the future and the past. The eye-catching model combines comfort and style in a way that leaves its opponents guessing.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the New Balance 9060 for as low as $110 at Foot Locker.
Nike Air DT Max '96 "Colorado Home"
Why it's a Great Deal: The "Coach Prime" colorway of Deion Sanders' retro Nike sneakers quickly sold out online. However, the flipped version known as the "Colorado Home" colorway is still sitting on shelves.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from four colorways of the Nike Air DT Max '96 at Foot Locker, Nike, and other select retailers.
Nike Book 1 "Lilac Bloom"
Why it's a Great Deal: Devin Booker's first signature basketball shoe does the impossible, it excels in performance and style. The Nike Book 1 is still available in several fan-favorite colorways.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from six colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $140 in adult sizes at Nike and other select retailers.
Nike Sabrina 2 "Oregon"
Why it's a Great Deal: The WNBA proved that women's basketball players are just as influential (if not more) than their male counterparts in the sneaker industry. Additionally, Sabrina Ionescu put out one of the hottest hoop shoes of 2024.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from a handful of exciting Nike Sabrina 2 colorways in kid and adult sizes ($100-$130) at Nike.
PUMA MB.04 "Scooby Doo"
Why it's a Great Deal: The collaboration between Scooby Doo and PUMA was not one that we knew we needed. Yet, LaMelo Ball's fourth signature sneaker proved to be the perfect canvas for the wild basketball shoe.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the PUMA MB.04 for $135 in adult sizes at PUMA.
UA Curry 12 "Extraterrestrial"
Why it's a Great Deal: Stephen Curry made sneaker history when he led Team USA to a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Since then, the Curry 12 has been one of the most exciting shoes in basketball.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Curry 12 in kid and adult sizes ($100-$140) at UA.com.