The 5 Best-Selling Sneakers of 2024, According to eBay
With less than six weeks left in the calendar year, companies have a large enough sample size to determine what's hot and what's not. As everyone looks back and compiles their top picks of the year, eBay tapped into consumer data to uncover the stories behind the biggest trends of 2024.
While different brands and trends have made a strong push this year, Air Jordans remain atop the sneaker hierarchy - specifically the older models. In fact, the top three shoes were the same model in different colorways. Below are some of our key findings from eBay.
Top Five-Selling Sneakers on eBay in 2024
1. Air Jordan 4 Retro "Bred Reimagined"
Shoe: The Air Jordan 4 Retro in the "Bred Reimagined" colorway.
Release Date: February 17, 2024.
Retail Price: $215 in adult sizes.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can find the sneakers in full-family sizing above the retail price on eBay.
2. Air Jordan 4 Retro "Military Blue"
Shoe: The Air Jordan 4 Retro in the "Military Blue" colorway.
Release Date: May 4, 2024.
Retail Price: $215 in adult sizes.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can find the sneakers in full-family sizing above the retail price on eBay.
3. Air Jordan 4 Retro "White Thunder"
Shoe: The Air Jordan 4 Retro in the "White Thunder" colorway.
Release Date: August 24, 2024.
Retail Price: $215 in adult sizes.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can find the sneakers in full-family sizing above the retail price on eBay.
4. Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Space Jam"
Shoe: The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low in the "Space Jam" colorway.
Release Date: May 18, 2024.
Retail Price: $190 in adult sizes.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can find the sneakers in full-family sizing above the retail price on eBay.
5. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"
Shoe: The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the "Olive" colorway.
Release Date: September 28, 2024.
Retail Price: $150 in adult sizes.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can find the sneakers in adult sizes above the retail price on eBay.
Luckily for consumers, eBay did not stop at listing its five top-selling sneakers. The digital marketplace shared a plethora of consumer data that helps the sneaker world gain valuable insight. For example, the most-searched for sneaker silhouettes on eBay globally were:
Top Five Most-Searched Sneaker Silhouettes
- Air Jordan 4
- Air Jordan 1
- Nike Dunk Low
- Air Jordan 3
- Nike SB Dunk
Top Five top Sneaker Silhouettes by Sales Growth
- Adidas Crazy 8: Over 500%
- Asics Gel NYC: Nearly 400%
- Asics Gel Kayano 14: 150%
- Adidas Crazy IIInfinity: Nearly 150%
- Adidas Campus 00: Over 100%
Top Five Most Expensive Completed Suctions of Sneakers
- Nike Dunk Low Pro SB NYC Staple "Pigeon Dunk" Size 11 (May 2024 - $45,600)
- SAMPLE Nike Air Jordan IV 4 TRAVIS SCOTT PURPLE size 12.5 Blk Wht Midsole PROMO (April 2024 - $45,000)
- Nike Dunk High SB "Quasimoto" 12.5 NEW + Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Dunk" 12 NEW (May 2024 - $35,000)
- NEW Nike SB Dunk High Iron Maiden Look See Promo SAMPLE Size 9.5 Black (October 2024 - $28,500)
- Size 10 - NIKE Air Jordan 1 LEGENDS OF SUMMER 3 Pair Set Glitter, Red And Black (October 2024 - $25,000)
The Five Hottest Sneaker Collaborators on eBay by Sales Growth
- Grace Wales Bonner: Over 250%
- Bad Bunny: Over 90%
- Futura: Over 85%
- Travis Scott: Nearly 80%
- Action Bronson: Over 40%
Other Findings
Battle of the it-girl sneaker: The adidas Samba’s grip on the sneaker world is far from over, with sales on eBay globally for the coveted silhouette up over 90% in 2024 so far (October 2024 vs. January 2024).
However, the Puma Speedcat OG – dubbed by insiders as the next “it-girl” sneaker – is one to watch, with sales for the silhouette up nearly 80% during the same time frame.
On the run: The number of sneakers sold from On Running and Hoka are up over 40% and 20%, respectively, on eBay globally in 2024 so far (October 2024 vs. January 2024), as run clubs and marathons around the world report exploding participation numbers.
The sneaker community can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their shoe news from the footwear industry and beyond.