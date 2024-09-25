The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 is Ready to Break More Records
Since its introduction in 2020, adidas’ Adizero Adios Pro range has consistently dominated the podiums, featuring on the feet of more World Marathon Majors winning athletes than any other brand.
Building on this legacy, adidas is introducing a new era of fast with the launch of the Adizero Adios Pro 4 and Adizero Evo SL ahead of the fall marathon season, debuting in Berlin this upcoming weekend.
The race-ready Adios Pro 4 is engineered for peak performance, while the Evo SL, a fast-paced training shoe inspired by the record-breaking Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, offers athletes optimal support during race preparation. These new releases are designed to help athletes achieve top performance, both on race day and in training.
Adizero Adios Pro 4: Designed to Break Records
Developed at adidas' Innovation Lab in Herzogenaurach, Germany, and tested extensively with consumers and top athletes across multiple countries, including elite runners in Iten, Kenya, Japan, and the US, the Adizero Adios Pro 4 combines proven race-winning technology with fresh Adizero design aesthetics.
Product teams and engineers drew on insights from earlier Pro silhouettes to refine and enhance the new racing shoe for optimal performance and speed. Key updates include:
New Forefoot Rocker Point Geometry
- Inspired by the revolutionary Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, the forefoot rocker – the point at which the sole curves upward underneath the toes or forefoot – is placed at 60% of the length of the shoe. This is lab-tested to trigger forward momentum and improve running economy. Alongside this, the shoe boasts a full-length Lightstrike Pro midsole, providing runners with a lighter and softer feeling as their feet hit the ground.
Lightlock Upper
- The shoe introduces a first-of-its-kind lightweight, one-way stretch woven mesh upper that is paired with internal locking bands for a snug and secure feeling when running at high speed. This is matched with a new lacing system, which provides a locked-down fit for runners.
Lighttraxion Outsole
- After studying strike patterns of some of adidas' leading athletes to understand where grip was needed most, these insights were translated into a new patterned outsole that maps material to key areas.
The Adizero Adios Pro 4 weighs approximately 200g (men's) and 172g (women's)*.
ADIZERO EVO SL: Bringing Pro EVO 1 DNA to Training Runs
Adidas' product and design teams set out to democratize the top benefits of the Adizero franchise by creating a fast-paced trainer that merges advanced racing technology with the design DNA of the groundbreaking Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1.
The design takes inspiration from this iconic silhouette, featuring clean lines and a minimalist white finish, highlighted by bold black three stripes that blur as the runner gains speed. Underneath this sleek exterior, the new footwear is specifically built for fast training runs. Key features include:
Full-Length Lightstrike Pro Foam
- The lightest training shoe in adidas' entire running line, weighing approximately 188g for women and 224g for men*, the shoe is equipped with a full-length, high-stack Lightstrike Pro midsole without stiffening elements, providing a smooth and dynamic feel.
Engineered Mesh Upper
- Offering targeted support where needed most, the engineered mesh upper is designed to enhance breathability.
Launch Information
Featuring the well-known Adios Pro colorway DNA, the Adizero Adios Pro 4 will cost $250. It will be widely available from January 2025 in-store, on adidas.com, and via the adidas flagship app.
To find out more, please visit www.adidas.com/us. It launches alongside a new apparel range, inspired by the triumphant "sound of winning" at the finish line during competition, which includes a race-ready Adizero singlet and Adizero Control Short Tights – made with RHEON™ technology, which actively supports and controls muscle movement.
The Adizero Evo SL will cost $150 and will be widely available from March 2025 with a limited drop starting October 15, 2024 on the adidas flagship app.