The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Nick's Gift" Drops This Week
For over a year, sneakerheads from all over the world have focused on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. The NBA All-Star's first signature adidas sneaker has shaken up the sneaker industry.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 (also called the AE 1) has dropped in mid and low silhouettes in a variety of exciting colorways. The latest colorway might be the most meaningful.
On Monday morning, adidas Basketball unveiled the Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Nick's Gift" colorway – an extension of Edwards' continued success with his signature shoe line, available to shop just in time for the holidays.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Nick's Gift" retails for $110 in adult sizes and $90 in youth sizes. It will be available in select stores and online at Foot Locker, as well as on adidas.com and select adidas stores on December 14, 2024.
The "Nick's Gift" colorway is dedicated to Edwards' ultimate Day One, Nick Maddox, featuring Nick's favorite color on his favorite shoe. The model sports a mix of Blue Burst, Core Black, and Cloud White.
The Anthony Edwards 1 continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
The Anthony Edwards 1 "Nick's Gift" features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with innovative features crafted to Edwards' specifications, including:
● Generative Support Wing: This bold and distinct TPU design provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
● Jet Boost: The full-length TPU-encased Jet Boost technology offers an enhanced experience, with smaller energy capsules fused together for greater energy return and cushion.
● Herringbone Outsole: The enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
Edwards' first signature sneaker has had a historic run, and this latest colorway is yet another example of the creativity taking place at adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.