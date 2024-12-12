The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Returns This Saturday
The Air Jordan 11 has been iconic since its debut in 1995. However, some colorways are far more significant in sneaker history. The "Legend Blue" (also called the "Columbia" colorway) is one of the styles that stands out.
Whether watching Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan compete in the kicks during the 1996 NBA All-Star Game or Will Smith lace them up in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series finale, everyone remembers the icy white and blue sneakers.
Luckily for old-school sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" returns this weekend, and there is a strong chance that everyone who wants a pair will easily be able to obtain it.
The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" officially releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The shoes will be available in adult sizes ($230), big kid sizes ($185), little kid sizes ($100), toddler sizes ($85), and infant sizes ($70).
Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app and website. Additionally, the shoes will also be available at select retailers like Foot Locker and Champ's Sports.
Once the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" sells out, fans can find the kicks at trusted resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
While the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is considered a grail for many sneakerheads, they may be able to find the sneakers below the retail price after the drop.
Last month, Jordan Brand shock-dropped the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app and it bricked badly. There appears to be more supply than demand for the iconic basketball shoes.
The sneakers are already being sold below the retail price in most sizes, and there is no reason to believe the resale value will not dip more immediately after the release.
The "Legend Blue" colorway returns for the first time in a decade. The silhouette stays dressed to impress, with its white mesh upper and blue patent leather detailing remaining a shining symbol of iconic design.
The blue and black checkerboard carbon fiber plate sits atop a white midsole, while the icy blue translucent outsole provides the shoe's foundation. The iconic Jumpman logo jumps off the ankles as the No.23 stands out on the back of the black ankle collars.
The Air Jordan 11 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but its full-length Nike Air cushioning does offer support for all-day comfort. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.