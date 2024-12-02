The JOKER 1: Nikola Jokic Unveils First Signature Sneaker
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has quietly built a Hall of Fame career. The perennial NBA MVP Award candidate even debuted his first signature sneaker earlier this season without any advertisement. Even that could not slow down the hype for the JOKER 1.
On Monday evening, 361° unveiled NBA superstar and global brand ambassador Nikola Jokic's first signature shoe, the JOKER 1. The highly anticipated global launch, themed "Disrupting The Game," took place on December 2 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
This marks a major milestone for 361°, strengthening its global presence and making a bold entry into the international basketball footwear market.
The JOKER 1 will debut at the Denver Nuggets' home arena, where Jokic himself met fans and signed shoes, creating an unforgettable experience. Following the U.S. launch, the JOKER 1 will make its European debut on December 7 in Belgrade, Serbia—Jokic's home country.
In China, exclusive launches are scheduled for December 14 in Chengdu and December 21 in Hangzhou, emphasizing 361°'s dedication to global reach and market diversity.
Meticulously crafted over a year, the JOKER 1 embodies Jokic's unique playing style and personality. Advanced woven materials provide lightweight comfort and breathability, while a full-length ultralight cushioning system delivers optimal responsiveness.
The TPU wrap ensures unmatched stability, even under intense competition. Every detail, from its high-performance features to its bold colorways, showcases Jokic's influence and 361°'s cutting-edge design.
Jokic's dominance on the court, including three MVP titles in four years, aligns seamlessly with 361°'s mission to elevate basketball culture worldwide.
This partnership extends beyond endorsements, focusing on fostering international basketball innovation, developing premium performance products, and connecting players and fans globally.
The JOKER 1 is just the beginning. 361° plans to expand Jokic's product line with footwear, apparel, and basketball gear, offering fans a complete basketball lifestyle.
This milestone launch marks a pivotal moment in 361°'s globalization journey, setting the stage for future growth and influence in the global basketball market. For more information about 361°, fans can go to 361sport.com or the brand's social media channels.
