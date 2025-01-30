The Nike Air Max Dn8 Continues Footwear Cushioning Revolution
Over three decades ago, Nike began a footwear cushioning revolution. Now, the iconic brand is inviting athletes, sneakerheads and those who challenge culture to explore its latest Air Max experiment - the Nike Air Max Dn8.
For the first time, the Air Max Dn8 extends Nike's Dynamic Air technology to the full length of the foot, offering a new expression of how it feels to walk on Air.
Akin to its predecessor, the Air Max Dn, the new silhouette leverages dual-pressured air units to respond to pressure with every step, delivering unreal cushioning, flow, sensation, and motion.
The Air Max Dn8 advances that innovation over two Air units and eight tubes that create a sustained, pressurized flow from the heel to the forefoot, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Air.
The Air Max Dn8 will be available in a Hyper Pink colorway on SNKRS and at select retail partners February 6. A red colorway will be available globally March 6, with additional men's, women's and kids' colorways launching in the following weeks. Online shoppers can visit SNKRS to learn more about the design.
"For the Dn8, we wanted to be lower to the ground. We wanted to feel more Air. We wanted to improve transition," says Jonathan Kosenick, Lead Designer, Men's Sportswear.
"All of those goals led us to design the shoe with eight Air chambers directly in contact with the ground, which allows the chambers to more effectively compress and be way more flexible, delivering a much bouncier, springier sensation that channels a Nike performance footwear approach into a shoe you want to wear every day."
The Air Max Dn8's rear Air unit is comprised of two pressurized chambers, each with two tubes. The two chambers are specifically tuned with higher pressure in the back two tubes (15 psi) and lower pressure in the front two tubes (5 psi).
With every step, air freely flows between the tubes in each chamber. The forefoot Air unit mirrors its rear counterpart, with air moving between two lower-pressure tubes in the back (5 psi) and two higher-pressure tubes in the front (15 psi).
Together, the dual Air units enable unreal responsiveness and all-day comfort that's only possible with Dynamic Air, leveraging the same level of innovation that goes into elite performance silhouettes to create optimal cushioning and heel-to-toe propulsion to accentuate every movement of the day.
The model's soft, breathable upper complements the Dynamic Air technology, and elevated materials deliver a premium feel and standout durability — all with a bold style inspired by fluidity and motion.
"When designing the Dn8, we kept thinking about what makes some of our favorite classic Air Max models so great: that you can put them on and go, and no matter what happens over the course of the day, that shoe is not only going to succeed, it's going to exceed expectations," Kosenick says.
"We wanted to build a shoe that had the same sort of 'go anywhere, do anything' character — an impulsivity, a versatility that will perform under any circumstance by harnessing the capabilities of Dynamic Air."
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.