The Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" Football Cleats Drop on Thanksgiving
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Thanksgiving is a holiday synonymous with football. Some people watch NFL action on television, while others toss around the pigskin in their yard with family members.
Nike has created the perfect footwear for athletes and fans who want to flex on their family during their annual football game. For the first time ever, Kobe Bryant's iconic basketball shoes have been redesigned for the football field.
Originally expected to launch on November 22, Vanessa Bryant has confirmed the official release date of the first-ever Nike Kobe football cleat on her Instagram account last night. The Nike Kobe 6 takes the football field in the popular "Grinch" colorway on Thanksgiving.
The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 SE "Grinch" is scheduled to for an extremely limited release at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 28. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the football cleats for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike website, Nike SNKRS app, and other select retailers.
Bryant changed basketball footwear forever when he debuted the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" against the Miami Heat on Christmas Day 2010. The highly-popular sneaker was a smashing success and enjoyed a retro release in 2020. Three years later, the red and green "Reverse Grinch" colorway hit shelves in limited numbers.
Despite undergoing technical tooling and new technology, Nike remained true to the Kobe 6 "Grinch" with its football version of the model.
The silhouette sports a snakeskin-inspired upper in Green Apple, accented by bold black Swoosh logos and hits of Bright Crimson for the Christmas-themed colorway.
The Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" had to undergo some changes to be made suitable for the football field, but the brand remained true to the iconic model. The silhouette sports a snakeskin-inspired upper in Green Apple, accented by bold black Swoosh logos and hits of Bright Crimson for the Christmas-themed colorway.
The Nike Kobe 6's legendary traction rubber outsole has been replaced with a spike plate underfoot. As a sign of the holiday spirit, Nike is including an extra pair of red laces to help football players pop on the field.
Since relaunching the Kobe Brand in August 2023, Nike and Vanessa have done a commendable job of guiding the iconic footwear line. They have increased supply, retold old stories for a new generation, and expanded into new sports.
Thanks to Nike, football players of all ages can show off their "Mamba Mentality" on the football field. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.