The Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Christmas" Drops This Week
During his legendary NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant was known for stealing joy from opposing teams on Christmas Day. However, Bryant's iconic Nike signature sneaker line has always rewarded the basketball world on the holidays.
Over the past year, loyal fans have been treated to more frequent sneaker releases from the Nike Kobe signature line. The brand has even ventured onto the football field with cleats and the casual sneaker space with lifestyle models.
Now, one of Bryant's most unmistakable basketball shoes has arrived just in time for holiday shoppers and hoopers. Back and better than ever, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro is dropping in the "Christmas" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Christmas" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult sizes ($240) and big kid sizes ($120) on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
Despite the high price point and the polarizing design, fans can expect the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Christmas" to sell out immediately upon its release.
Athletes and fans wanting to get the Christmas-themed kicks will have to pay above the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, eBay, and KICKS CREW.
The "Christmas" colorway sports a Bright Crimson upper layered over white Flyknit threading underneath the primary overlay. The Nike Swoosh logos on the sides and the Kobe logos on the tongues stand out in black.
The shoe rests on an exposed black carbon fiber plating on the midsole, with a red and white camo design appearing on the outsole. Other nods to the original release include the phrase "KB NINTH" stitched across the back of the ankle collars.
Lastly, Emerald Green stitches on the heels immortalize Bryant's Achilles injury while "Mamba's Greetings" appear on the inside of the tongues.
As for the model itself, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro does not disappoint with its performance technology. Looking to improve upon perfect, the design team added Nike React in the midsole, which means greater responsiveness on the court.
To mimic the foot's natural movements, Nike adjusted the traction by adding an exterior grip to help players stop on a dime. Additionally, it comes complete with a Flyknit upper for a seamless, lightweight feel while still providing a locked-in fit.
This is the first time the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Christmas" has enjoyed a retro (or Protro) release since its original launch in December 2014. Sadly, at that point in Bryant's career, he was missing significant time due to injuries.
Bryant was supposed to debut the red and black sneakers against the Chicago Bulls on Christmas Day 2014. Instead, he missed the game, and his teammates debuted the shoes in a 113-93 loss at home.
Although Bryant never wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Christmas" colorway on the court, the eye-catching shoes remain an integral part of the Lakers legend's sneaker history. Thankfully, fans of all ages will soon get to relive the glory days with these iconic kicks.
Nike and Vanessa Bryant have done a great job of bringing the Kobe Brand back to the forefront of the footwear world. Once again, the "Black Mamba" is grabbing headlines during the holiday season. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.