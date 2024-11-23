The Top 10 Sneakers of the 2024 Holiday Season
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Black Friday is less than a week away, which means it is time for the holiday shopping to commence. When shopping for athletes and sports fans, there is no better choice than a fresh pair of sneakers. However, the options can be overwhelming. Even worse, sneakerheads are notoriously picky.
That is why Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI will focus on footwear for specific sports over the next few weeks. Consumers can come to us for recommendations on the best performance footwear for basketball, golf, and running.
Today, we kick off our holiday shopping guide season with a list that narrows down the ten best sneakers (performance and casual) that enjoy universal approval among sneakerheads of all ages. Good luck and Godspeed out there this shopping season.
10. On CloudTilt
Why We Love It: Celebrity-approved by Zendaya, the On ClouldTilt combines style and performance.
Why You Need It: This shoe is lightning-fast and feather-light. Feeling weightless has never looked so good.
How To Buy It: The On ClouldTilt is available in several colorways for $160 in adult sizes at Foot Locker and the On website.
9. Nike Dunk Low
Why We Love It: The Nike Dunk Low is back and better than ever in several OG-inspired colorways.
Why You Need It: This old-school basketball shoe has taken on new life as the most popular silhouette in the world over the past few years.
How To Buy It: The Nike Dunk Low is available in several styles in full-family sizing (ranging from $55-$115) at Nike and Foot Locker.
8. Air Jordan 1 Low
Why We Love It: Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker might have been the absolute best. Even better, several iconic colorways are available online.
Why You Need It: The Air Jordan 1 Low allows everyone to look and feel like the GOAT.
How To Buy It: The Air Jordan 1 Low is available in several styles in full-family sizing (ranging from $65-$140) at Nike and Foot Locker.
7. adidas Gazelle
Why We Love It: Originally designed as an indoor training shoe, the adidas Gazelle has transcended sports to become a timeless staple in the sneaker community.
Why You Need It: These iconic shoes are crafted for everyday wear, with a premium soft suede upper and muted colors.
How To Buy It: The adidas Gazelle is in a multitude of colorways in adult ($120) and kid ($90) sizes at Foot Locker and the adidas website.
6. New Balance 990v6
Why We Love It: Iconic colorways, premium materials, the New Balance 990v6 feels like a luxurious ride.
Why You Need It: New Balance describes the 990v6 as the "gold standard of running comfort." Not bad for what is considered a casual sneaker.
How To Buy It: The New Balance 990v6 is available in several colorways in adult ($200), big kid ($130), little kid ($110), and toddler ($90) sizes at New Balance and Foot Locker.
5. New Balance 9060
Why We Love It: Party like its the Y2K era with these shoes look like they are from the past
Why You Need It: Inspired by the boastful futuristic and visible tech craft of the Y2K era, these shoes reinterpret familiar 99X elements with a striking twist to elevate your style.
How To Buy It: The New Balance 9060 is available in several colorways in adult ($150), big kid ($110), little kid ($95) and toddler ($80) sizes at Foot Locker and New Balance.
4. adidas AE 1 Low
Why We Love It: Anthony Edwards' debut basketball shoe took the world by storm and will top many of the year-end sneaker rankings.
Why You Need It: The adidas AE 1 Low combines unmatched performance and style for the basketball court.
How To Buy It: The adidas AE 1 Low is available in multiple colorways in adult ($120) and big kid ($90) sizes at adidas and Foot Locker.
3. Air Jordan 3
Why We Love It: The Air Jordan 3 was worn during some of MJ's best performances, and it looks even better off of the basketball court.
Why You Need It: The Air Jordan 3 does not drop very often. However, some of its most popular colorways are available online now.
How To Buy It: The Air Jordan 3 is available in several colorways in full-family sizing (ranging from $75-$220) at Nike and Foot Locker.
2. Nike Book 1
Why We Love It: Devin Booker's first signature basketball shoe is one of the rare performance models that looks better off of the court than it does on the hardwood.
Why You Need It: The Nike Book 1 combines premium materials with cutting-edge performance technology.
How To Buy It: The Nike Book 1 is available in five colorways in adult sizes (ranging from $120-$140) at Nike and Foot Locker.
1. Nike Kobe 8 Protro
Why We Love It: Kobe Bryant put up some legendary performances in his eighth signature sneaker and this model holds a special place in the heart of hoopers and fans.
Why You Need It: The Nike Kobe 8 has been one of the few models from Bryant's legendary sneaker line that has not sold out.
How To Buy It: The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is available in five colorways in adult ($180), big kid ($120), and little kid ($90) sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.