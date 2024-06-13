Tiger Woods Shows His Stripes With New Apparel at U.S. Open
Every time Tiger Woods graces a golf course, it's a moment in history - particularly when it's one of the majors. This Thursday morning, Woods made a fashion statement as he teed off at the prestigious U.S. Open.
Woods, always a trailblazer, instantly captivated fans with his unique style. He unveiled never-before-seen apparel from his new sportswear brand, Sun Day Red, sporting a distinctive striped pink polo shirt, khaki pants, and a white hat to match his shoes.
The official Sun Day Red social media channels were quick to capitalize on the moment, posting detailed pictures of Woods' outfit. The brand captioned the post, saying, "Wear your confidence in stripes. #SunDayRed".
Since Woods and TaylorMade officially launched Sun Day Red in February, the two partners have slowly rolled out new apparel. The most recent gear, the Jupiter Collection, paid homage to the iconic golf town in Florida.
Unlike the Jupiter Collection, which came in muted colors, Woods and Sun Day Red are standing out with their newest batch of performance gear. Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the shirt and shoes are not yet available online.
The silver lining is that online shoppers can find the same hat and pants worn by Woods in several different styles on the Sun Day Red website. Plus, the brand plans to continue expanding its inventory and incorporating full-family sizing in future releases.
The U.S. Open is just getting started, and Woods has already knocked the sportswear industry back on its heels - some things never change. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.
