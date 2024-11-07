Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Golf Shoes Drop in December
It has been a long and eventful year, but 2024 began with one of the most important stories in sportswear history. Golf legend Tiger Woods parted ways with Nike after more than a quarter-century.
While the partnership gave golf fans plenty of unforgettable moments, what came next was even more important. Roughly five weeks later, Woods teamed up with TaylorMade to launch the standalone company Sun Day Red.
Since then, Woods has debuted performance apparel and footwear from the brand's various collections. The 48-year-old used his star power to quickly elevated the new company to top of the sport. It did not hurt that Sun Day Red offered a fresh approach to golf attire.
While Sun Day Red has given athletes and fans plenty of clothing options, golfers have been clamoring for footwear. Their requests will soon be answered as Sun Day Red and Woods provided a launch date for their first golf shoe.
On Thursday afternoon, the official Sun Day Red social media accounts shared a video of a shadowy silhouette - the brand's first golf shoe. The caption read, "In order to build the most high-performance classic golf shoe, you have to start from the ground up. 12.04.24. #SunDayRed."
Currently, there are no official pictures, pricing, or tech specs. While details surrounding Woods' first golf shoe with Sun Day Red remain under wraps, athletes can mark their calendars for the official launch date of Wednesday, December 4, 2024.
While golfers anxiously await more details and the official launch of Woods' first signature golf shoe with the brand, they can check out a wide selection of apparel on the Sun Day Red website. Currently, Sun Day Red offers clothes and accessories in adult sizing, with kids' options on the way.
Woods has dominated the golf footwear industry throughout every step of his career, and he is about to embark on another epic chapter with Sun Day Red. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the golf world and beyond.