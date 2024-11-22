Trae Young Signs Multi-Year Sneaker Deal With Jordan Brand
On Friday morning, Jordan Brand announced the signing of NBA All-Star Trae Young. Jordan Brand said in the press release, the Atlanta Hawks' dynamic point guard embodies the pursuit of greatness with his relentless work ethic and competitive drive.
Young spoke to his excitement about the partnership, "To have the opportunity to join a brand that has a history of greatness is surreal. To me, it’s about setting the bar for the people that come after you. I’m grateful MJ did that for people like myself, and my goal is to try and continue that legacy for the young kids, including my brother, that are coming up after me."
Young added, "Why the Jordan Brand? It’s Jordan Brand. There’s not much to be said. This brand embodies basketball, style, and a desire to win and the desire to be great. I’m super excited to join the family and get to work.”
As luck would have it, the Oklahoma Sooners partnered with Jordan Brand after his historic rookie season.
"Oklahoma became a Jordan Brand school in 2018 right after I entered the NBA Draft. I remember thinking I wish I had the chance to rock the Jumpman in college, but it’s all come full circle. I’m excited to be a Jordan Brand athlete, and I’m sure there will be opportunities for OU and I to come together.”
Young first signed a four-year contract with adidas as a rookie in 2018. Following the successful start of his professional career, the two parties restructured the deal as part of a contract extension in 2020.
However, Young's sneaker line was canceled after three signature shoes and two budget models. The partnership between Young and adidas officially ended on October 1, 2024.
Young did not waste time in testing other brand's shoes while he negotiated his next sneaker deal. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving made a strong push for Young to sign with ANTA over the past few months.
However, it became clear that Jordan Brand was Young's preferred destination. The 26-year-old rocked the Air Jordan 39 on the basketball court and Jordan Brand gear off the court.
While Young is not expected to get another signature sneaker line, he will provide balance to the forward-heavy Jordan Brand roster of NBA stars. Fans can expect to see Young continue wearing the flagship Air Jordan models and perhaps other Jumpman team shoes throughout his multi-year deal.
As part of the exciting announcement, Young starred in a campaign photo and video shoot. Additionally, Young participated in a question and answer (found below) where he discusses the significance of the partnership.
When you look at the Jumpman, what's the first thing that comes to mind?
"When I look at the Jumpman, the first thing that comes to mind is the culture. Jordan Brand sets the tone for hoops culture and personifies greatness. The Jumpman really speaks for itself and I’m excited join the family."
What did it feel like the first time you put on a pair of Jordans?
"As a kid, you always dream of lacing up in your first pair of Jordans. You put on that first pair, you feel invincible and like you can take on the world. As a kid, I always puffed out my chest a bit more when I had my Jordans on."
What's it feel like now to put them on knowing you're part of the Jordan Family?
"Being a Jordan Brand athlete and putting on my Jordans again feels great. Joining this family, is a full circle moment and an honor that I am so excited for."
What’s one rule you think everyone should break?
"Following the pack and blindly following others. To be great, you have to step outside of your comfort zone even if that means facing criticism or being ridiculed."
People always say you’ve got to wait your turn. What do you say to that?
"I say you’ve gotta be aggressive, get yours, and pave your own path. Every day is a new opportunity to work hard. As I like to say, it’s always 'Another Day Another Opportunity'. Waiting your turn is never going to get you where you want to go to achieve your dreams!"
