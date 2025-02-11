Tyrese Haliburton's All-Gold PUMA Sneakers Hit Shelves Today
Before the start of the season, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton signed a massive multi-year sneaker deal with PUMA. Haliburton is now one of the faces of PUMA Hoops and is enjoying a new sneaker launch.
PUMA Hoops is thrilled to announce the release of the All-Pro NITRO Gold Rush PE, designed in collaboration with the NBA superstar.
This luxurious, all-gold edition embodies Haliburton's refined sense of style and commanding presence on the court, empowering players to stand out while dominating the game.
The All-Pro NITRO isn't just about looks; it's packed with performance-enhancing technology. Featuring NITRO SQD foam, the shoe provides superior support and responsiveness for explosive movements.
The engineered mesh upper ensures breathability and comfort during intense gameplay, while the high-abrasion outsole allows for quick cuts and exceptional traction. Plus, stability, a cord lock-down lacing system in the forefoot extends to the midsole for enhanced lateral stability.
The Tyrese Haliburton All-Pro NITRO Gold Rush will be available for purchase starting on February 11 at PUMA.com and Footlocker.com for $140 in adult sizes.
With the NBA All-Star Weekend quickly approaching, fans can expect more excitement in the sneaker industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
