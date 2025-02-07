Under Armour & Justin Jefferson Elevate Youth Football in New Orleans
The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver did not make it to the Super Bowl LIX. However, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Under Armour cannot be stopped when it comes to giving back and elevating the game.
This week, Jefferson and Under Armour teamed up with USA Football in New Orleans for a youth football clinic at Destrehan High School. The event was more than just a chance for young athletes to hone their skills—it was an inspiring opportunity for kids to learn directly from one of the game's best.
With a focus on teamwork, discipline, and fun, Jefferson made his journey from a young athlete to an NFL star while encouraging the next generation to pursue their dreams.
The clinic featured custom Under Armour x JJ products for all participants, hands-on coaching and drills led by Jefferson and USA Football's team of experts, and exclusive interaction opportunities for all participants.
This event showcased Under Armour's commitment to providing access to sport while empowering youth and fostering community engagement.
Jefferson is a Louisianna native and LSU Tigers legend. He said, "Sports teach you so much more than just how to play a game—they teach you hard work, dedication, and how to overcome challenges. My competitive nature on the field drives me in everything I do, and I'm always studying great players to keep improving."
Jefferson continued, "It's about striving to be better every day and using the lessons from sport to grow both on and off the field. That's why giving back to the community that shaped me is so important. I want to inspire kids from where I grew up to dream big, work hard, and know they can achieve anything they set their minds to."
"Sport is more than a game – it's a catalyst for confidence, collaboration, and mental well-being. At Under Armour, we see sports as essential, not extracurricular," said Flynn Burch, Director, Global Community Impact, Under Armour.
Burch continued, "We're proud to partner with Justin Jefferson to make an impact and create a world where all youth have access to play. Collaborating with our athletes and communities to reach these goals means everything to our brand."
"The partnership between Under Armour and USA Football goes far beyond just apparel – it's about expanding the game and creating opportunities at every level, from grassroots to our elite National Teams," said Joe Banach, Director, Corporate & Strategic Partnerships, USA Football.
Banach continued, "This was an amazing opportunity for us to team up with Under Armour and Justin Jefferson to give back to the youth of New Orleans as we work together to elevate and grow the sport of flag football in anticipation of its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
USA Football is dedicated to fostering the growth of the game through safe, fun, and inclusive environments, ensuring everyone has the chance to experience football and develop a lifelong passion for the sport."
