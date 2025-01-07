Year of the Mamba: Nike Unveils New Kobe Sneakers & Apparel
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was beloved by fans because he always put in the work. The results were NBA Championships, retired jerseys, and the best performance basketball shoe line of all time.
On Tuesday afternoon, Nike introduced the Year of the Mamba: a challenge to athletes, as the calendar turns, to choose the hard, uncomfortable path in the year ahead, all in dedication to fulfilling their most audacious dreams in life and sport.
The challenge encapsulates Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality, a mindset born from a relentless, passionate and fearless pursuit of better, fueled by more grit and sacrifice than most are willing to give.
To power that never-ending commitment to greatness, and pay tribute to Kobe’s memory, Nike designers embrace their own Mamba Mentality to obsess every detail in each product that bears his name — advancing the game, connecting athletes with Mamba Mentality and helping them reach their goals, no matter how bold.
That obsessive drive toward betterment takes form in Nike’s new Year of Mamba collection of Kobe apparel and footwear, which intertwines the legendary Mamba Mentality with the rich cultural symbolism of Lunar Year 2025 and the Year of the Snake.
"This collection is an introduction to the Year of the Mamba — and, for our younger athletes, a deeper education on Mamba Mentality and the tenacity Kobe brought to the game," said Bronson Yim, Product Line Manager, Kobe footwear.
"With this capsule, we’re not extending athletes a year of good luck. We’re not saying, 'Have a good year.' We’re challenging athletes to have a tough year, proving to themselves that they can channel Mamba Mentality to unlock their goals."
At the center of the collection is the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of Mamba," which adds a forefoot Zoom Air unit and Protro midfoot foam to an iconic silhouette known for its combination of lightweight performance and standard-setting court feel.
These Nike Basketball innovations are paired with an iridescent "Eggplant" launch colorway that provides a familiar, elevated look, complete with graphic references to Kobe’s career and a nod to the Year of the Snake, inscribed in Mandarin on the tongue.
An additional Nike Kobe 5 Protro "University Red" colorway will be available exclusively in China. Athletes and fans in the United States may have to resort to sneaker resale websites to find these limited-edition kicks.
A premium Kobe jacket leads the apparel collection, incorporating a satin-like material that protects against rain and a quilted interior that delivers comfort and warmth.
An embroidered pattern on the back of the jacket pays homage to Kobe’s five championships and the work it took to win them, with a snake entangling five rings and a call to Kobe’s Mamba Mentality. Similar motifs anchor the T-shirt, crew and fleece pant that comprise the rest of the collection.
"We know athletes are inspired to live and breathe Mamba Mentality, and this collection extends that mindset off the court with Kobe lifestyle apparel rooted in Nike Basketball performance," said Treniere Moser, Director, Kobe apparel.
"Mamba Mentality doesn’t stop when you leave the gym, and this collection is designed to reflect that tenacity in sport and life — helping athletes achieve their dreams during the Year of the Mamba."
Joining the Year of Mamba apparel later this winter is the Details Collection, which is inspired by Kobe's ability to fine tune every aspect of his game and make it better.
From transforming the traditional on-court tear-away pant into a modern pleated look, to reimagining the classic shooting shirt as a dress, each piece in the collection takes something familiar and pushes it into the unexpected, reimagining the familiar material of basketball mesh and incorporating insider references to Kobe's career.
Further honoring Kobe's legacy and challenging the next generation to live by Mamba Mentality are the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "Masterpiece" and Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Sail" — beloved silhouettes restyled to meet the moment of today.
Ten years after its initial release, the Kobe 9 Elite High Protro has been updated with a contemporary React foam midsole and new traction pattern on the inside of the foot while carrying forward the Flyknit upper athletes know and love.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro, meanwhile, advances the silhouette's legacy with two new colorways: one honoring Kobe and his namesake NBA All-Star Game trophy with a star-studded upper and another referencing a mamba shedding its skin.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro Year of Mamba silhouette and apparel will be available globally at Nike.com and select retail locations January 9. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "Masterpiece" and Details Collection will be available February 8. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Sail" will be available February 13.
"When you put Protros on, you know there are no shortcuts: The steps to success are right there," Yim says.
"You have to enjoy the journey more than just the end destination. If you study the greats, you know what it takes to be great — and we've channeled inspirations from one of the greatest to ever play into these Protro silhouettes."
Nike is also challenging athletes to embody Mamba Mentality through weekly workouts in the Nike App. Follow the Kobe Interest to see if you have what it takes.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.