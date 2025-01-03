Zion Williamson's 4th Signature Sneaker is Here
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continues to make moves in the sneaker industry. The NBA All-Star has teamed up with Jordan Brand to unveil the latest installment of his signature line.
Make space. Move with confidence. Take flight — and land in comfort. That’s the pledge of Jordan Brand’s new Zion 4, which is built to accentuate the combination of strength and speed at the center of Williamson’s explosive game.
The Damascus Steel launch colorway and upcoming Mud to Marble and Forged in Fire styles expand on motifs from Williamson's previous signature silhouette, referencing his hard work making it "out of the mud" during his journey from Marion, South Carolina, to the NBA.
An upcoming white and black colorway also adds a classic look to the Zion 4 lineup. The silhouette will be available for $140 in adult sizes at Jordan.com and select retail locations later this month.
The low-top silhouette upgrades to a Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole atop a full-length parabolic Air Zoom strobel, providing hoopers a springy, double-stacked layer of cushioning that’s both responsive at takeoff and plush upon landing.
Meanwhile, a computationally designed outsole offers an excellent court feel, delivering extra durability in high-wear areas and additional traction where athletes need it most.
The Zion 4 is designed to help hoopers get off the ground quickly and seamlessly transition from one dynamic move to the next, building upon the responsiveness, containment, and impact protection from Williamson's previous signature models.
The new silhouette carries forward the drop-in midsole setup from the Zion 3, providing the immediate reaction and plush landings Williamson loves while improving the fit of the shoe to boost his game and appeal to a wider variety of athletes.
