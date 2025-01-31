California Cool: Vuori & CLAE Drop Limited-Edition Vegan Sneakers
Widely popular activewear apparel brand Vuori has collaborated with CLAE Footwear for a second time, launching a limited-edition Vegan sneaker.
Inspired by the coastal California lifestyle - as both brands are based in Southern California - the Deane shoe is built for movement and made with mostly recylced materials.
The Vuori x CLAE Deane arrives in two exclusive colorways - Off-White and Black - and features an upper crafted with partially recycled synthetic materials and vegan suede for a sleek, durable finish.
The shoe lining is made from 100% recycled nylon and offers a soft, sustainable touch, while the 85% recycled foam footbed provides superior comfort and cushioning in every step.
According to CLAE, the Deane is rooted in the laid-back lifestyle of Southern California, blends effortless style with sustainable innovation while combining movement, comfort and eco-conscious craftsmanship.
“The Deane style has normally been offered in premium and Italian leather," CLAE CEO Jim Bartholet told Sourcing Journal.
"By opting for these materials, we have developed a new offering that is comprised of mostly recycled materials. We chose to keep the shoe vegan because it was the best choice for this collaboration and aligns with our values."
The two brands first collaborated on a shoe in Summer 2023 when they launched the eco-friendly Malone Lite that quickly sold out. Vuori and CLAE re-released the shoe in December 2023.
The Vuori x CLAE Deane Vegan ($170 in adult sizes) is available now for men and women at VuoriClothing.com and CLAE.com. Online shoppers should act fast before these limited-edition kicks are gone.
