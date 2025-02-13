Coach pays tribute to its NYC roots with the Soho Sneaker
Coach today announces the launch of the Soho Sneaker, a new style of footwear inspired by the house's New York City roots.
First debuted on the Coach Spring 2025 runway, the sneaker is a celebration of Coach's rich heritage of craftsmanship and the expressive spirit of today's generation—and reflects the house's continued commitment to offering elevated and dynamic footwear in addition to leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories.
Timeless and versatile, the Soho Sneaker draws inspiration from the cross-training sneakers of the late '80s and early '90s, reimagining a classic style through the lens of the house's distinctive design language.
Named after New York City's iconic Soho neighborhood—a noted epicenter of fashion and culture—the sneaker evokes the creative spirit of the city as an influential intersection of identities and personal aesthetics.
A celebration of the brand's rich legacy of craftsmanship, the design features classic heritage touches such as a Coach story patch, smooth and durable leather uniquely crafted for optimal breathability, and detailed stitchwork and recycled piping.
The sneaker also features 100% recycled polyester lining, recycled laces, a recycled nylon tongue, and a recycled rubber insert and Coach Signature sculpted logo crafted with recycled rubber, capturing the house's commitment to reducing its impact on the planet through innovation and craft.
Paying playful homage to Coach's hometown of New York City, the sneaker also features a map of Manhattan integrated in the tread of the outsole, with the Coach logo marking the house's Hudson Yards headquarters.
As featured on the runway, a series of fun and vibrant resin charms depicting iconic New York City and '90s-inspired imagery, such as taxi cabs, dice, and other whimsical designs, will be available to shop, allowing wearers to make the shoe uniquely their own.
Featured in the core colors of black, optic white, blue, cream and patchwork, along with a curation of fresh and playful seasonal shades such as blue bell, pink, violet and green.
The Soho Sneaker is the newest expression of Coach's Courage to Be Real storytelling, capturing the house's vison of elevating everyday pieces into enduring platforms for authentic self-expression.
"The Soho Sneaker feels deeply rooted in the spirit of New York City—dynamic and on-the-go. I was inspired by the way today's generation are exploring and redefining the traditional codes of luxury and their fluid approach to personal style," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.
The Soho Sneaker is available in Men's and Women's sizing for $145-$175 on coach.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
