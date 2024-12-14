Fanatics is Flexing its Star Power to Make Sports Fashion Cool
Sports fans can still rely on Fanatics for all their officially licensed sports apparel needs. However, the digital platform has rapidly expanded in all directions, including everything from memorabilia to trading cards.
One of the more exciting developments has been the emergence of Fanatics in the elevated fashion world. Over the past year, Fanatics has flexed its star power to collaborate with star-studded brands like lululemon, Todd Snyder, OVO, Golf Wang, and Cactus Jack.
These new merchandise collections fuse the intersection of fashion, lifestyle, culture, and sport in new ways. Most importantly, it builds more options for fans to showcase their team's pride and passion.
As we start the penultimate shopping weekend before Christmas, below is a rundown of three recent collaborations between Fanatics, apparel brands, and professional sports leagues that could lead to the perfect gift this holiday season.
OVO x NFL Winter '24 Gridiron Collection
October’s Very Own (OVO) released a Winter ’24 “Gridiron” Collection of elevated fan apparel in partnership with the NFL for several teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers.
The OVO x NFL assortment includes: Starter® Sideline Jacker, Starter® Trainer Pullover Jacket, Polartec Mock Neck Quarter-zip Fleece, Heavyweight Turtleneck, Graphic Team Tee, Icon Team Tee, and New Era 59Fifty.
OVO x NFL Collection will be available for fans across several online stores – including Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com and team sites.
Todd Snyder + NFL Collection
Todd Snyder, America's leading menswear designer, has teamed up with the NFL and Fanatics to launch the Todd Snyder + NFL Collection. Designed for those who want the best of the best and revere great style as much as their teams, this collection transforms classic fan gear into chic wardrobe staples.
This limited-edition collection offers luxe takes on game-day staples, including cashmere sweatshirts, Canadian fleece mocknecks, hoodies, and more.
Designed to celebrate some of the league's most iconic teams—the New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs—each piece is a testament to Todd's signature attention to detail and use of elevated materials. USA-made cashmere coaches' and Varsity jackets will also be available in early January.
GOLF WANG (from Tyler the Creator) x NFL Collection
GOLF WANG has unveiled its first athletic collaboration with the National Football League, launching a limited-edition capsule collection celebrating seven iconic NFL teams, featuring special appearances from NFL stars and cultural icons.
The collection showcases a full lineup of officially licensed products from the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles. Each team's capsule has been crafted to honor their unique identity while incorporating GOLF WANG's signature style elements.
The collection will be available on GOLFWANG.COM, NFLShop.com, and Fanatics.com. Select items will also be available for purchase at retail and stadium locations for partnering teams as well as GOLF WANG chapter stores in Los Angeles, New York City, and London this Saturday, December 14, at 11 a.m. local time in each market.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.