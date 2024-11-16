HOKA & SATISFY Put Stylish Spin on Trail Running Shoes
Running footwear and lifestyle brand HOKA has reunited with Paris-based SATISFY to launch a duo of new Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY colorways for Fall/Winter 2024.
The trail running shoe - designed for distance running but engineered for the trail - is a re-imagination of one of HOKA’s most technical trail shoes and a follow-up to the two brands coming together for a Clifton LS collaboration in 2023.
The Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY features an engineered technical ripstop and synthetic mesh upper with ultra-thin 1.5mm speed laces.
Designed for a secure, locked-in fit, it combines a responsive midsole for cushioned landings, powerful toe-offs, and a Vibram Megagrip Litebase outsole with aggressive tread for superior traction.
"With the Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY, we’re driven to push the boundaries of what a trail shoe can be," said Brice Partouche, Founder and Creative Director of SATISFY.
"Every element - from the tactile ripstop nylon to the grounded tones of Coffee and Bone - serves a purpose, letting runners experience the trail in its rawest form."
"This collaboration with HOKA is about more than design; it’s about creating gear that amplifies the runner’s connection to the ground and the journey ahead," Partouche continued. "Each material and detail is there to support that connection, to make every step more responsive and real."
The HOKA x SATISFY Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY is available now for $210 in adult sizes via HOKA.com, satisfyrunning.com and at Dover Street Market Paris, London, Ginza and New York.