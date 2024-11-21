Los Angeles Rams Legends Star in Mitchell & Ness Collaboration
The Los Angeles Rams are proud to announce the "1946 Legacy Collection," a limited-edition collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, who recently celebrated their 120th anniversary.
The six-piece capsule collection honors the legacy of Rams Legend Kenny Washington, the LA native and UCLA standout who was the first Black player to be signed by an NFL team in the modern era, ending a 12-year ban on Black players in the league and a pioneering figure in the history of the NFL.
The collection will be available starting on Friday, November 22 at ramsfanshop.com, MitchellandNess.com, nflshop.com and at a special pop-up at SoFi Stadium on the Lower American Airlines Plaza November 22-24. The collection has a retail price ranging $45 - $275.
The Legacy Collection is designed with Mitchell & Ness's signature attention to quality and authenticity and was carefully curated to include the logos, colors, and stylings of the 1946 Los Angeles Rams.
The collection includes pieces that celebrate Washington's enduring influence on and off the field: Kenny Washington Fashion Football Jersey, Vintage Satin Varsity Jacket, Vintage Graphic Tee, Swagger Cardigan, Swagger Hoodie, and Cord Rope Cap.
The accompanying campaign video features Rams Legends Marshall Faulk, Todd Gurley, Eric Dickerson, Steven Jackson, and the next generation of LA athletes, including student-athletes representing the Watts Rams, Inglewood Rams, and girls flag football programs - trailblazers of the past and the future, whose way was paved by Washington.
"Kenny Washington broke barriers not just for football but for equality and opportunity in America. As we celebrate his legacy with this collection, we honor his courage, resilience, and enduring impact on the game and society," said Eli Kumekpor, CEO of Mitchell & Ness.
"Our partnership with Mitchell & Ness on this capsule collection not only celebrates Kenny Washington's remarkable legacy but also reinforces our commitment to recognizing his influence on the NFL," said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer of the Los Angeles Rams.
"We are thrilled to have brought together four other legendary and beloved Rams in Eric, Todd, Marshall and Steven, along with some incredible youth athletes from LA, to help us bring this campaign to life."
This collection builds on recent efforts by the Rams to celebrate Kenny Washington and his legacy. Earlier this year, the team unveiled an authentic Kenny Washington jersey at the 'Threaded Through History' art exhibition, and, in February 2023, released Kingfish: The Story of Kenny Washington.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.