NBA Legend Bob Cousy P.F. Flyer Sneakers Are Back
NBA legend Bob Cousy and P.F. Flyers made sneaker history in 1958 when they came together for the first athletic shoe endorsement ever. Still working together six decades later, the brand has relaunched the Cousy All-American shoe to celebrate the Boston Celtics legend's 96th birthday.
One of the league's greatest players ever, Cousy won six NBA championships as the Celtics' star point guard, played in 13 NBA All-Star games and earned league MVP in 1957.
The "Houdini of the Hardwood" was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1971, earned spots on the league's 25th, 25th, 50th and 75th anniversary teams and even earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.
Cousy had an iconic supporting role in the 1994 film "Blue Chips" sharing the screen with Nick Nolte, Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway. Cousy sat down with P.F. Flyers to discuss his legacy and the All-American shoe relaunch.
Restocked in Sea Salt for $100 - the original design - the Cousy All-American features a Bob Cousy Signature P.F. printed Patch and has been updated in two new colorways for $90: black/crimson and antique white/crimson. The sneaker features such design elements as:
- 10 oz. Washed Canvas Upper: Durable and reminiscent of vintage materials.
- Gum Rubber Outsole: Provides excellent traction and durability.
- Rubber Toe Cap: Ensures long-lasting wear.
- Elevated Ankle Patch Detailing with Embroidery: Adds a touch of vintage elegance.
- Double Stitching on the Quarter, Heel, and Eyestay: Ensures durability and reinforcement.
The Cousy All-American is available now at PFFlyers.com. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: LeBron James wears gold Nike LeBron 22 in Olympic gold medal game.