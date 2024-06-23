Personal Style Inspired A'ja Wilson's Signature Nike Logo
Of course, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has a signature sneaker. At the start of the WNBA season, Nike announced plans to launch Wilson's signature line in Spring 2025.
While we still do not know what Wilson's debut hoop shoe will look like, we do know that it will be called Nike A'ONE. Even better, the brand officially unveiled Wilson's signature logo and a detailed explanation of the design process.
On Friday afternoon, the Nike Basketball social media accounts shared a glamorous video of Wilson, which ended with the official reveal of the star-inspired logo.
Nike shared handwritten notes from the design process, including observations about Wilson's style, penmanship, and personality. Notes include quotes like "90's Style," "Glitz & Glamour," and "Down to Earth."
Yesterday's announcement about Wilson's signature logo is just the latest in a litany of major sneaker stories stemming from the WNBA. Women hoopers stole the shine from the NBA postseason thanks to all of their groundbreaking accomplishments.
Sabrina Ionescu debuted her second sneaker, Caitlin Clark is nearing a historic deal with Nike, and Angel Reese is revitalizing Reebok's presence in performance basketball.
The summer is just getting started, and there will be no shortage of stories coming from the WNBA. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
News: The Nike LeBron 21 is on sale for more than 50% off its retail price online.