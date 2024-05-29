Reebok & Plugged Promotes Humanity's Interconnectedness
The sneaker community is invited to step into the world of "Ariie-Plugged," a groundbreaking fashion art project by artist Ariie West, known as "Plugged" under his fashion house Ariri.
This fusion of culture, music, and fashion showcases Ariie's vision for unique collaborations with brands, featuring Reebok Pump sneakers adorned with working sockets and plugs. Each piece in "Plugged" is a testament to Ariie's creativity, transcending footwear into statement art.
It serves as a timely reminder of unity amidst global chaos, inviting all to witness its transformative power. Join Ariie West in breaking boundaries as culture and fashion converge in this dynamic showcase where sneaker art comes alive, inspiring connections beyond borders.
The operational process involves linking 20 pairs of sneakers in a chain, connecting one end to a speaker and the other end to an audio source.
The artist strategically employs this art installation to illustrate the diverse yet interconnected nature of humanity, emphasizing our common origin from the same source - Earth.
Despite our differences, the unifying theme is underscored: one human race, indivisible and interconnected. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Reebok designed player-exclusive sneakers for Angel Reese and Lexie Brown for WNBA Opening Night.