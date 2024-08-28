Relive the 90s: APL's Jogger Sneaker Brings Back Iconic Style
Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has officially revealed the brand's newest sneaker silhouette - the second offering in their new Future/Vintage category - the Jogger. Inspired by the track culture of the early 1990’s, the classically styled Jogger combines luxury materials with a modern take on lifestyle footwear.
The Jogger’s athletic-inspired design combined microfiber, suede, mesh and ribbed jacquard as an homage to the vintage track culture of the 90’s. The newest silhouette features a sculpted high-stack proprietary Futurefoam® midsole with its solid rubber segmented Ultract® outsole along with an extended heel spoiler to accentuate the smooth ride.
“The Jogger is the result of a multiyear design, engineering, and material experiment that marries the past and the future," APL Co-Founders, Adam and Ryan Goldston, shared. "Growing up as athletes, the early 90s track aesthetic was imprinted in our memories."
"With the Jogger, we aimed to capture the essence of sport, but not around setting a PR, instead for enjoying the journey," the Goldston brothers continued. "This mindset allowed us to incorporate beautifully tactile materials like microfiber and suede, and to lean into our signature textured design elements, including our brand new structural ribbed woven upper and our visually remarkable, meticulously sculpted midsole/outsole unit that carries you throughout the day."
"Our internal mantra for the shoe was ‘take it easy, but keep it technical,’ and the APL Jogger magnificently delivers on that promise," the Goldston brothers added.
APL's Jogger is available now for men and women in Black/Ivory/Gum, Ivory/Black/Gum, Ivory/Tan/Sunkissed, Beach/Tundra/Ivory, Beach/Burgundy/Iron and retails for $400 exclusively at www.AthleticPropulsionLabs.com, at APL’s Flagship Store Experiences at The Grove in Los Angeles and in SoHo In New York City.
It has been a busy summer for the brand - especially around the Paris Olympics - launching the Metallic 24K Capsule Collection and a new collaboration with five-time medalist U.S. gymnast Nastia Liukin. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.