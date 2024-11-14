Saucony & Minted New York Launch the Endorphin Speed 4
After a pop-up during NYC Marathon weekend that featured lines wrapped around a city block, Saucony and Minted New York are officially launching their second collaboration, the Endorphin Speed 4.
The "Minted Blue" running shoe fuses Minted’s unique aesthetic with Saucony's iconic technology to form a stylish and high-performing running shoe.
Featuring a custom upper color scheme, enamel finish overlays, Minted New York branding on tongue and lace aglets and a training map sockliner, the Endorphin Speed 4 collaboration is certainly a head-turner, whether it's worn on the track, course or street.
From a technology perspective, the Endorphin Speed 4 is highlighted by smooth SPEEDROLL technology for effortless speed, smooth turnover and propulsive forward motion. PWRRUN PB foam offers a high-end combination of cushioning and energy return while the shoe includes a re-engineered winged nylon plate that provides reinforcement while maintaining flexibility.
The collaboration also includes racing kits apparel - featuring signlet, crop top, half tight, hat, jacket and hoodie options - the first time Saucony and Minted New York have come together in clothing.
To celebrate the NY Marathon and their pop-up, Saucony 3D printed a 5-foot replica of the Endorphin Speed 4 - that the Minted team hand painted with white details - which was a social media magnet over the weekend.
The apparel and jewelry brand founded by brothers Marcus and Shawn Milione first collaborated in May with a ProGrid Triumph 4 and have returned for the polarizing Endorphin Speed 4. Officially available now via saucony.com, the Endorphin Speed 4 retails for $180 in adult sizes.
