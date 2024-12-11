Saucony Reprises Classic Running Shoes from 1978
"What's old is new again" takes on new meaning as Saucony relaunches an iconic sneaker that revolutionized the running world more than 45 years ago.
The running shoe and lifestyle brand has welcomed back the Trainer 80, integrating high-density EVA foam that changed the game in 1978.
The updated version - designed with bold and colorful suede in royal blue, red, black and white colorway options - balances Saucony’s innovation heritage with street-ready style for 2025 and beyond.
The Trainer 80 features mesh and suede uppers for breathability and elevated style with a full length EVA midsole that delivers all-day comfort. Additionally, the trended outsole allows for reliable grip on any surface.
The original version in 1978 ditched the era's outdated cardboard layer between the sole and upper, instead delivering a softer, more responsive feel that made every run smoother.
Now, this classic returns with its retro charm intact and a modern edge. Faithfully reimagined for today, the Trainer 80 balances Saucony’s heritage of innovation with street-ready style, now available in a series of vibrant colorways for every day. Born to lead. Designed to last. The Saucony Trainer 80 is back.
Saucony has been on a tear as of late with polarzing lifestyle launches including a Minted New York Endorphin Speed 4 collaboration around the New York Marathon. Additionally, the brand has collaborated Trinidad James' HOMMEWRK and colorful ProGrid Omni 9 and Shadow 6000 versions with Jae Tips.
The Saucony Trainer 80 is available now for $100 at www.saucony.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running and lifetyle worlds and beyond.