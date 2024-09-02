Sporty & Stylish: The 10 Best Sneakers of Fall 2024
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer, which is sad news for us warm-weather lovers. But with the new season comes new opportunities to flex our footwear.
Because, let's be honest, high temperatures limit our wardrobe options. Meanwhile, cooler weather lets us wear something other than light-colored kicks.
So, what's in style for Fall 2024? Luckily for our readers, they are lightweight and sporty sneakers in neutral, earth-toned colors. Below are the ten best choices for Fall 2024.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
1. New Balance Made in USA 993
Shoe: The New Balance 993.
Price: $220 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the New Balance website.
2. New Balance Made in USA 990v6
Shoe: The New Balance 990v6.
Price: $200 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the New Balance website.
3. Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Shoe: The Nike Zoom Vomero 5.
Price: $160 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the Nike website.
4. Nike Dunk Low
Shoe: The Nike Dunk Low.
Price: $125 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the Nike website.
5. adidas Gazelle
Shoe: The adidas Gazelle.
Price: The shoes start at $110 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the adidas website.
6. adidas Samba
Shoe: The adidas Samba.
Price: The shoes start at $110 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the adidas website.
7. ASICS GT-2160
Shoe: The ASICS GT-2160.
Price: Starts at $120 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the ASICS website.
8. Air Jordan 1 Low
Shoe: The Air Jordan 1 Low.
Price: Starts at $115 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Air Jordan 1 Low on the Nike website.
9. UA Apparition
Shoe: The UA Apparition.
Price: $110 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on Under Armour's website.
10. On Cloudvista
Shoe: The On Cloudvista.
Price: $150 in adult sizes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes at Foot Locker and On's website.