Sporty & Stylish: The 10 Best Sneakers of Fall 2024

How to buy the ten most stylish sneakers of Fall 2024.

Pat Benson

The New Balance Fall/Winter collection.
The New Balance Fall/Winter collection. / New Balance

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer, which is sad news for us warm-weather lovers. But with the new season comes new opportunities to flex our footwear.

Because, let's be honest, high temperatures limit our wardrobe options. Meanwhile, cooler weather lets us wear something other than light-colored kicks.

So, what's in style for Fall 2024? Luckily for our readers, they are lightweight and sporty sneakers in neutral, earth-toned colors. Below are the ten best choices for Fall 2024.

1. New Balance Made in USA 993

Brown and grey New Balance sneakers.
The New Balance 993. / New Balance

Shoe: The New Balance 993.

Price: $220 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the New Balance website.

2. New Balance Made in USA 990v6

White and purple New Balance sneakers.
The New Balance 990v6 / New Balance

Shoe: The New Balance 990v6.

Price: $200 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the New Balance website.

3. Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Orange and white Nike sneakers.
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5. / Nike

Shoe: The Nike Zoom Vomero 5.

Price: $160 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the Nike website.

4. Nike Dunk Low

Brown and white Nike sneakers.
The Nike Dunk Low. / Nike

Shoe: The Nike Dunk Low.

Price: $125 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the Nike website.

5. adidas Gazelle

Maroon and white adidas sneakers.
The adidas Gazelle. / adidas

Shoe: The adidas Gazelle.

Price: The shoes start at $110 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the adidas website.

6. adidas Samba

Beige and brown adidas sneakers.
The adidas Samba. / adidas

Shoe: The adidas Samba.

Price: The shoes start at $110 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the adidas website.

7. ASICS GT-2160

Oatmeal and white ASICS sneakers.
The ASICS GT-2160. / ASICS

Shoe: The ASICS GT-2160.

Price: Starts at $120 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the ASICS website.

8. Air Jordan 1 Low

Tan and pink Air Jordan sneakers.
The Air Jordan 1 Low. / Nike

Shoe: The Air Jordan 1 Low.

Price: Starts at $115 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Air Jordan 1 Low on the Nike website.

9. UA Apparition

Red and white Under Armour sneakers.
The UA Apparition. / Under Armour

Shoe: The UA Apparition.

Price: $110 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes on Under Armour's website.

10. On Cloudvista

White and black On shoes.
The On Cloudvista. / Foot Locker

Shoe: The On Cloudvista.

Price: $150 in adult sizes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes at Foot Locker and On's website.

