The Adidas Gazelle "Wizard" Arrives in Magical Collaboration
The iconic sportswear brand adidasis joining forces with beloved NYC sneaker retailer West NYC to release a limited-edition West x adidas "Wizard" Gazelle Indoor—an electrifying collaboration crafted for the digital age.
Emulating the aesthetic of West's viral Wizard character—who made waves on social media with his footwear-driven antics—the "Wizard" Gazelle Indoor features a purple velour & suede upper, ridged Three Stripes in gold, and a Wizard decal on the tongue and heels.
The design ultimately cements the Wizard into online lore while honoring the unconventional ways that the internet shapes sneakerhead culture.
As a bonus, every purchase of the footwear also arrives with an elevated gift package, including a satin bag, stickers, shoe laces, a numbered hang tag, and more.
To celebrate the launch, adidas Cornerstone Community and West NYC are hosting an exclusive event at West NYC's Upper West Side location, amplifying the sneaker's tribute to New York City.
Guests will experience a live performance by legendary New York rapper Styles P and get an early, in-person preview of the footwear ahead of its official release.
The adidas x West NYC "Wizard" Gazelle Indoor will be available on December 14 at West NYC and at westnyc.com starting for $130 in adult sizes.
In the spirit of giving back, West and adidas are also donating a portion of sales to longtime nonprofit partner Men at Work Healing—highlighting the collaboration's deep-rooted commitment to community and culture.
The Wizard himself is also rumored to appear in the streets of New York around the launch, bestowing lucky passersby with the silhouette. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the the sports world and beyond.