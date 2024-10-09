Devin Booker Debuts Nike Book 1 'Michigan State' Against Detroit
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The NBA Preseason has officially tipped off, and a few teams are playing games on college campuses. On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns faced the Detroit Pistons on the Michigan State campus in East Lansing.
Suns guard Devin Booker is a Michigan native and showed plenty of love to the Spartans before the game. Booker gifted his first signature Nike sneaker to the Michigan State basketball team in a player-exclusive colorway.
Additionally, Booker warmed up in Spartans gear from head to toe. During the game, the four-time NBA All-Star laced up the Nike Book 1 'Michigan State' colorway while scoring 10 points in the Suns' 105-97 win over the Pistons.
The Nike Book 1 officially launched in late 2023. However, a poor rollout plagued Booker's debut hoop shoe. Limited numbers and lackluster colorways hampered what should have been a highlight in Booker's career.
But as Booker begins his second season in the model, it appears that he and Nike are learning their lessons from last year. Booker is wearing player-exclusive college colorways (an idea we suggested in January), and more exciting colorways are scheduled to be released.
Much to the dismay of fans, the Nike Book 1 'Michigan State' colorway will never be released to the public. The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Booker's sneakers on the Nike website.
Now that NBA preseason has officially tipped off, fans can expect Booker and Nike to grab a lot of headlines throughout the year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.