Jayson Tatum Debuts "Spider-Man" Sneakers for Halloween
The Boston Celtics lost to the Indiana Pacers 135-122 in a nightmarish game on Wednesday night. While it felt like a bad dream for the defending champions, at least Jayson Tatum stood out as always.
Tatum chipped in 37 points, eight rebounds, and four steals in the losing effort. Even better for fans, the NBA All-Star debuted a Halloween-themed colorway of his third signature Jordan Brand sneaker.
On Wednesday night, Tatum debuted the Jordan Tatum 3 in a player-exclusive "Spider-Man" colorway. The inspiration comes from Tautm's son's favorite comic book character. Once again, Deuce is providing great material for Tatum's signature line.
The "Spider-Man" colorway sported a red upper with black web graphics along the wavy lines. The blue detailing and white branding provide the finishing touches to the flawless hoop shoe.
While it could change in the future, the Jordan Tatum 3 "Spider-Man" colorway appears to be a player-exclusive model at this time. Additionally, this does not seem like an official collaboration between Jordan Brand and Marvel (although adidas has collaborated with the comic book company before).
Luckily, Tatum's third signature sneaker has already been released in multiple hooper-approved colorways. Online shoppers can shop for the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
The NBA season is hitting its stride, and so are the sneaker companies. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.