NBA Sneaker Power Rankings: The 10 Best Kicks of November
November is not typically the strongest month for sneakers in the NBA season. Tucked between Halloween and the start of the holiday season, the best kicks are rolled out at more opportune times.
However, players and their respective sneaker brands did not hold back last month. There were no new models debuted, but players treated fans to plenty of exciting new colorways. Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's list of the NBA's ten best sneakers from November 2024.
10. Curry Fox 1
Player: Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.
Shoe: The Curry Fox 1 in "The Beam" colorway.
Shopping Information: The Curry Fox 1 launches in the "Happy Fox Day" colorway on December 6 for $120 at UA.com.
9. adidas D.O.N. Issue #6
Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Shoe: The adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 in the "Panama" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Mitchell's "Panama" sneakers in full-family sizing on the adidas website.
8. Curry 12
Player: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Shoe: The Curry 12 in the "Wardell Mode" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Curry's "Wardell Mode" sneakers for $140 at UA.com.
7. Nike KD17
Player: Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam.
Shoe: The Nike KD17 in a player-exclusive colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Kevin Durant's 17th signature sneaker on the Nike website.
6. ANTA KAI 1 Speed
Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert.
Shoe: The ANTA KAI 1 Speed in the "Tribe" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Irving's first signature sneaker in adult and kid sizes on the ANTA website.
5. PUMA MB.04
Player: Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher.
Shoe: The Scooby Doo x PUMA MB.04.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find LaMelo Ball's Scooby-Doo themed sneakers in full-family sizing on the PUMA website.
4. adidas AE 1 Low
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Shoe: The adidas AE 1 Low "Metallic Silver" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Edwards' first signature sneaker for $110 in adult sizes on the adidas website.
3. Nike Kobe 11
Player: Milwaukee Bucks guard Delon Wright.
Shoe: The Nike Kobe 11 in a player-exclusive "Oregon" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Kobe Bryant's 11th signature sneaker on resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and eBay.
2. Jordan Tatum 3
Player: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3 in a player-exclusive "Ohio State" colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Tatum's third signature sneaker in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
1. Nike LeBron 22
Player: Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in a player-exclusive colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of LeBron James' 22nd signature sneaker in full-family sizing on the Nike website.