Kicks

Ranking the NBA's Top 10 Sneakers of December

All of the major sneaker brands brought the heat to the hardwood for the holidays.

Pat Benson

Dec 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The shoes of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) pictured at Crypto.com Arena.
Dec 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The shoes of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) pictured at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.

The holiday season is officially over. Today is the start of a new year with unimaginable possibilities in the sneaker world. But before we move forward into 2025, we must look back at the best sneakers worn in the NBA last month.

It should come as no surprise that all of the brands brought the heat to the hardwood to impress holiday shoppers. Below are the top ten sneakers worn during NBA games throughout December 2024.

10. PUMA Scoot Zeros II

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson's green and black PUMA sneakers.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson wears the PUMA Scoot Zeros II. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Player: Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.

Shoe: PUMA Scoot Zeros II in the 'NBA 2K' colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Scoot Zeros II in the 'NBA 2K' colorway in kid and adult sizes ($90-$110) at PUMA.com.

9. Air Jordan 39

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's white and red Air Jordan sneakers.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo wears the Air Jordan 39. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Player: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

Shoe: The Air Jordan 39 in two colorways.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

8. Jordan Tatum 3

Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr.'s white and black sneakers.
Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. wears the Jordan Tatum 3. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Player: Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr.

Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3 in the 'Zen' colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Jayson Tatum's signature sneakers in full-family sizing ($55-$125) at Nike.com.

7. Nike KD17

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant's white and purple Nike sneakers.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD17. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Shoe: The Nike KD17 in a player-exclusive colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike KD17 available at deep discounts at Nike.com.

6. ANTA KAI 1

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert's grey and orange ANTA sneakers.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert wears the ANTA KAI 1. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert.

Shoe: The ANTA KAI 1 in the 'Kaiverse' colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Kyrie Irving's signature sneakers at ANTA.com.

5. Curry Fox 1

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox's green and gold sneakers.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox wears the Curry Fox 1. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Player: Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

Shoe: The Curry Fox 1 in the 'Happy Fox Day Alternate' colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Fox's signature sneakers for $120 in adult sizes at UA.com.

4. Curry 12

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's green and black sneakers.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wears the Curry 12. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Player: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Shoe: The Curry 12 in the 'Extraterrestrial' colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Curry 12 in full-family sizing ($90-$140) at UA.com.

3. adidas AE 1 Low

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' white and yellow adidas sneakers.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 1 Low. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Shoe: The adidas AE 1 Low in the player-exclusive 'Cotton Candy' colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general release colorways in full-family sizing at adidas.com.

2. adidas Harden Vol. 9

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden's silver and black adidas sneakers.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 9. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Player: Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden.

Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol. 9 in the 'Cyber Metallic' colorway.

Shopping Information: Harden's ninth signature adidas sneaker is scheduled to launch in multiple colorways this spring.

1. Nike LeBron 22

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis' purple and green Nike sneakers.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis wears the Nike LeBron 22. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Player: Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis.

Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in a player-exclusive colorway.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general release colorways of the LeBron James' signature sneakers in full-family sizing at Nike.com.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Sneakers News

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/On Court