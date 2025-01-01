Ranking the NBA's Top 10 Sneakers of December
The holiday season is officially over. Today is the start of a new year with unimaginable possibilities in the sneaker world. But before we move forward into 2025, we must look back at the best sneakers worn in the NBA last month.
It should come as no surprise that all of the brands brought the heat to the hardwood to impress holiday shoppers. Below are the top ten sneakers worn during NBA games throughout December 2024.
10. PUMA Scoot Zeros II
Player: Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.
Shoe: PUMA Scoot Zeros II in the 'NBA 2K' colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Scoot Zeros II in the 'NBA 2K' colorway in kid and adult sizes ($90-$110) at PUMA.com.
9. Air Jordan 39
Player: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
Shoe: The Air Jordan 39 in two colorways.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
8. Jordan Tatum 3
Player: Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr.
Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3 in the 'Zen' colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Jayson Tatum's signature sneakers in full-family sizing ($55-$125) at Nike.com.
7. Nike KD17
Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Shoe: The Nike KD17 in a player-exclusive colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Nike KD17 available at deep discounts at Nike.com.
6. ANTA KAI 1
Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert.
Shoe: The ANTA KAI 1 in the 'Kaiverse' colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Kyrie Irving's signature sneakers at ANTA.com.
5. Curry Fox 1
Player: Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.
Shoe: The Curry Fox 1 in the 'Happy Fox Day Alternate' colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Fox's signature sneakers for $120 in adult sizes at UA.com.
4. Curry 12
Player: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Shoe: The Curry 12 in the 'Extraterrestrial' colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Curry 12 in full-family sizing ($90-$140) at UA.com.
3. adidas AE 1 Low
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Shoe: The adidas AE 1 Low in the player-exclusive 'Cotton Candy' colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general release colorways in full-family sizing at adidas.com.
2. adidas Harden Vol. 9
Player: Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden.
Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol. 9 in the 'Cyber Metallic' colorway.
Shopping Information: Harden's ninth signature adidas sneaker is scheduled to launch in multiple colorways this spring.
1. Nike LeBron 22
Player: Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in a player-exclusive colorway.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple general release colorways of the LeBron James' signature sneakers in full-family sizing at Nike.com.
