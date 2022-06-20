Liverpool Signed Calvin Ramsay For The First Team But Jurgen Klopp Has Insurance

Liverpool confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay on Sunday.

The Reds paid Aberdeen an initial fee of £4.2 million for the right-back, according to BBC Sport, with the deal also including a possible £2.5m in add-ons plus a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Whenever a big Premier League club signs a talented teenager these days, the first question is generally: Will they be loaned out or will they feature in the first team?

The plan right now is certainly not to loan him out.

"There's obviously a pathway here," Ramsey told LFCTV.

"That's one of the reasons I chose it as well. It's not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

"So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there's no reason why I can't push to get in the first-team squad."

Ramsey will start his career as back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who himself made his first-team Liverpool debut just 18 days after his 18th birthday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be keen to rest Alexander-Arnold at times, especially in an EPL season that is going to be busier than ever due to having a FIFA World Cup slapped in the middle of it.

Calvin Ramsay pictured in action for Aberdeen during the 2021/22 season IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Stephen Dobson

If Ramsey impresses in his first few senior Liverpool appearances, there is no reason why he cannot firmly establish himself as Klopp's second-choice right-back in his breakthrough season.

But Klopp also has insurance in the form of Joe Gomez and James Milner. Both can fill in adequately at right-back if Ramsey struggles.

In terms of style of play, though, Ramsay is much more like Alexander-Arnold than Gomez or Milner.

Confident, dynamic attacking full-backs form such a crucial part of Liverpool's system under Klopp.

That describes Ramsey to a tee. He assisted nine goals in 33 games for an Aberdeen side who were the third-worst in the Scottish Premiership last season.

"He is only 18 years old at the moment, although he turns 19 soon, and already has a decent number of first-team appearances for a defender his age," said Klopp.

"He is athletic, smart, confident, with good technical ability and, always crucial, is eager to learn. So there's lots to like."

Ramsey will wear the no.22 jersey for Liverpool in his first season at Anfield.

He is the first outfield player be assigned no.22 at Anfield in a decade as the previous three occupants have all been goalkeepers - Loris Karius, Andy Lonergan and Simon Mignolet.