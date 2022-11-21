Skip to main content

Former England Captain Hails Jude Bellingham After "Complete Performance" Against Iran

Alan Shearer was thoroughly impressed by England and particularly Jude Bellingham in their opening World Cup game against Iran.

Nineteen-year-old Bellingham scored England's first goal in Monday's 6-2 win in Doha.

Bukayo Saka scored twice, while Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also ended the game on the scoresheet.

Mehdi Taremi netted two consolation goals for Iran.

But Bellingham was the MVP in the eyes of former England captain Shearer.

Bellingham played the full 90 minutes, making 113 touches, 95 passes and three tackles.

"It was a complete performance from a really exciting player," said Shearer on BBC One.

"It had everything. He put in the tackles. He put in the work-rate. His passing was superb. He got his goal. It really was a special day for him and for England."

Jude Bellingham pictured celebrating after scoring in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jude Bellingham pictured celebrating after scoring in England's 6-2 win over Iran

England had not won any of their previous six matches going into the tournament, so an emphatic victory against the team placed 20th in the FIFA World Rankings may have come as a surprise to some.

Shearer believes that the result and the manner of the performance will do wonders for England's confidence.

He added: "It's all about having a positive start. You know what it does for your confidence.

"The way they started the game and carried it on. Every time they went forward, they looked a threat. Every player played his part, it was a really impressive performance.

"What a performance from the young man Bellingham. Incredible."

England's next game is against the USA on Friday.

