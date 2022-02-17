Antonio Conte Says Spurs Got Weaker In January As He Comes To Terms With New Philosophy

Skip to main content

Antonio Conte Says Tottenham Got Weaker In January As He Comes To Terms With New Philosophy

Antonio Conte is a manager who is used to getting what he wants.

At former clubs Inter Milan and Chelsea he asked for experienced first-team players and his bosses duly delivered.

In his first season at Chelsea, they signed N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso and David Luiz.

Conte was given Diego Godin and Romelu Lukaku in his first summer at Inter, before topping up with Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young in January.

He won the league with both clubs, but it is fast becoming apparent that his project at Tottenham is a much tougher and different assignment.

Having got the job in November, January was Conte's first transfer window at Spurs.

Out went Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso. In came Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Conte did not get what he wanted this time, although he does believe his two new additions "are the ideal prospects for Tottenham".

Antonio Conte pictured gesturing to his Tottenham players in February 2022

Antonio Conte saw his Tottenham squad shrink by two players in January

But are ideal prospects for Tottenham and ideal players for Conte the same thing?

Conte told Sky Sport Italia: "I saw some situations from the outside that could be developed, but when you get into it, you realize what happened in January is not easy. 

"Four players left in January. Four important players for Tottenham, two have arrived. So even numerically instead of reinforcing yourself you may have, on paper, weakened."

Conte added: "It is inevitable that in January it is very difficult to get two players like Bentancur and Kulusevski to sign who, I repeat, are the ideal prospects for Tottenham.

"Because Tottenham is looking for young players, players to be developed, not ready players. That is the issue.

“The vision, the philosophy of the club is this. It is inevitable that if you want to grow faster and if you want to be competitive more quickly you need players with a lot of experience because they also lead to an increase in experience in your team. But then again, the vision of the club I realized is this and will continue to be this."

