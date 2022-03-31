Beer Goggles Go On As USMNT Celebrate World Cup Qualification In Boozy Locker Room

USMNT players donned goggles to celebrate booking their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Although they lost their final CONCACAF qualifying match 2-0 in Costa Rica, the result was good enough to see them finish third in the table.

With qualification secured, out came the Budweiser and, with it, protective eyewear.

Goggles are regularly worn during locker room celebrations after title wins in the US.

This was initially started as a move to stop alcohol and Champagne corks from going in players' eyes, but it has become more ceremonial in recent years.

Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic were among the US players to don goggles in their San Jose locker room, where beer flowed.

Adams wore his goggles over his forehead as he poured a can of Bud all over himself.

Pulisic ended the qualifying campaign as the USMNT's leading scorer with five goals.

Three of those goals came earlier in March in a 5-1 win over Panama.

After that match the USMNT celebrated in front of their fans with a banner which read: "QUALIFIED".

But they had not qualified. Costa Rica could still have knocked the USMNT out of the top three by beating them by six or more goals.

A 2-0 margin of victory was only enough for Costa Rica to finish fourth though, so they must beat New Zealand in a playoff in June in order to go to Qatar 2022.

