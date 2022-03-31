Skip to main content

Beer Goggles Go On As USMNT Celebrate World Cup Qualification In Boozy Locker Room

USMNT players donned goggles to celebrate booking their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Although they lost their final CONCACAF qualifying match 2-0 in Costa Rica, the result was good enough to see them finish third in the table.

With qualification secured, out came the Budweiser and, with it, protective eyewear.

Goggles are regularly worn during locker room celebrations after title wins in the US.

This was initially started as a move to stop alcohol and Champagne corks from going in players' eyes, but it has become more ceremonial in recent years.

Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic were among the US players to don goggles in their San Jose locker room, where beer flowed.

Adams wore his goggles over his forehead as he poured a can of Bud all over himself.

Pulisic ended the qualifying campaign as the USMNT's leading scorer with five goals.

Three of those goals came earlier in March in a 5-1 win over Panama.

After that match the USMNT celebrated in front of their fans with a banner which read: "QUALIFIED".

But they had not qualified. Costa Rica could still have knocked the USMNT out of the top three by beating them by six or more goals.

A 2-0 margin of victory was only enough for Costa Rica to finish fourth though, so they must beat New Zealand in a playoff in June in order to go to Qatar 2022.

READ MORE: All 29 Teams That Have Qualified For 2022 FIFA World Cup & How Final 3 Places Will Be Decided

Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic wear goggles after USMNT qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Beer Goggles Go On As USMNT Celebrate World Cup Qualification In Boozy Locker Room

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
The World Cup trophy is pictured on display at a FIFA congress in March 2022
News

All 29 Teams That Have Qualified For 2022 FIFA World Cup & How Final 3 Places Will Be Decided

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
The USMNT pictured in a huddle ahead of their penultimate 2022 World Cup qualifier against Panama
News

USMNT Finish 3rd In CONCACAF Qualifying Table To Book Qatar World Cup Spot With Canada & Mexico

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Tottenham And Arsenal Set For Rescheduled Derby Date In May

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Expected To Retire From All Soccer If Wales Don't Qualify For World Cup

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
A crowd of 91,553 watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid at the Camp Nou to set a new world record attendance in women's soccer
News

Women's Soccer Attendance Record Smashed By 91,553 Fans As Barcelona Beat Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
A picture of Al Rihla - the official adidas ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup
News

Official Al Rihla FIFA World Cup Ball For Qatar 2022 Unveiled By Adidas

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
A general view of Khalifa Stadium in Doha
News

5 Asian Teams Guaranteed To Play At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With 6th Relying On Playoffs

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal for Poland against Sweden in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff
News

12 of Europe's 13 Teams Going To 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago