Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Gives Armband To Fan He Argued With After Arsenal Loss

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed that he attempted to make amends for his argument with a fan by giving him his captain's armband.

Azpilicueta had exchanged words and gestures with a Chelsea fan following last Wednesday's 4-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

The fan appeared to be encouraging Azpilicueta and his teammates to show more fight.

After Azpilicueta bit back, the fan looked apologetic as he held up his hands before giving the Chelsea captain a thumbs up.

Discussing the situation a week on, Azpilicueta told Sky Sports: "It looked worse than it was.

"It was at the end of the game and I was angry with my performance, I was angry with the result, with the penalty and everything.

"I spotted him in the crowd but nothing to do with him, it was just an exchange of words and it looked worse than it was.

"We spoke clearly that he wanted more fight from the team and he was right and I just expressed my view that in this moment, everybody, we were having a moment of difficulty."

Four days after losing to Arsenal, Stamford Bridge hosted another London derby.

Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0 on Sunday and afterwards Azpilicueta approached the fan he had previously clashed with.

Azpilicueta explained: "The other day after the game, I saw him again, I gave him the captain's armband."

Reflecting on their initial row, Azpilicueta added: "I look at the images and it's not really me, I was really angry."

Azpilicueta's last five Chelsea appearances have all come at Stamford Bridge but he is expected to start in Thursday's away game at Manchester United.

Cesar Azpilicueta pictured confronting a Chelsea fan after his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal in April 2022

Cesar Azpilicueta pictured confronting a Chelsea fan after his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal

Cesar Azpilicueta pictured confronting a Chelsea fan after his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal in April 2022
