England Must Improve To Beat USA, Warns Gareth Southgate Despite Big Win Over Iran

England manager Gareth Southgate believes that his players must raise their level if they are to follow their win over Iran with another against the USMNT.

Southgate's side thrashed Iran 6-2 on Monday in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions bossed that game, controlling the ball with 69% of possession and registering 13 shots - five more than Iran.

Southgate was happy with his team's attacking display, which resulted in goals for Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and two for Bukayo Saka.

But he was not impressed with the way his side allowed Mehdi Taremi to net twice for Iran.

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran IMAGO/Uk Sports Pics Ltd/Peter Dovgan

Taremi scored his first after getting the better of a groggy Harry Maguire, before converting a late penalty kick conceded by John Stones for his second.

Asked for his post-match assessment of the game live on BBC One, Southgate replied through an awkward smile: "Well, I'm a bit fed up with the end of it really.

"Look, to win by that margin and to play as we did for the majority of the game, I've got to be happy.

"That's the way the players had prepared. They looked ready. We wanted to be that [attacking] type of team and they dealt with the game really well.

"It was a sticky first half with lots of stoppages but we were a real threat throughout that. Our pressing was really good. Our movement was really good.

"So I've got to be very happy. But we shouldn't be conceding two goals at that stage of the game and we'll have to be right on our game against the States.

"So it's great, it's a great start, but we are going to have to be better."

England will play the USA on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium.