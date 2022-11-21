Skip to main content

England Must Improve To Beat USA, Warns Gareth Southgate Despite Big Win Over Iran

England manager Gareth Southgate believes that his players must raise their level if they are to follow their win over Iran with another against the USMNT.

Southgate's side thrashed Iran 6-2 on Monday in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions bossed that game, controlling the ball with 69% of possession and registering 13 shots - five more than Iran.

Southgate was happy with his team's attacking display, which resulted in goals for Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and two for Bukayo Saka.

But he was not impressed with the way his side allowed Mehdi Taremi to net twice for Iran.

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran

Taremi scored his first after getting the better of a groggy Harry Maguire, before converting a late penalty kick conceded by John Stones for his second. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Asked for his post-match assessment of the game live on BBC One, Southgate replied through an awkward smile: "Well, I'm a bit fed up with the end of it really.

"Look, to win by that margin and to play as we did for the majority of the game, I've got to be happy.

"That's the way the players had prepared. They looked ready. We wanted to be that [attacking] type of team and they dealt with the game really well.

"It was a sticky first half with lots of stoppages but we were a real threat throughout that. Our pressing was really good. Our movement was really good.

"So I've got to be very happy. But we shouldn't be conceding two goals at that stage of the game and we'll have to be right on our game against the States.

"So it's great, it's a great start, but we are going to have to be better."

England will play the USA on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking at a press conference in Qatar on November 21, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Wales against the USA at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Bale Rescues Wales With Historic World Cup Goal To Deny USA Victory In Ar Rayyan

By Robert Summerscales
A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Timothy Weah score against Wales at the 2022 World Cup
News

USMNT Hero Tim Weah Scores From Captain America Assist... To Send Wonder Woman Wild

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from outside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium during the USA's game against Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

American Journalist Grant Wahl "Detained" Before USA Game For Wearing Rainbow Shirt

By Robert Summerscales
Jack Grealish pictured jiggling his arms while celebrating his goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

(Video) The Beautiful Story Behind Jack Grealish's Goal Celebration Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured (left) heading the ball to score in Holland's 2-0 win over Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Cody Gakpo Delivers On Big Stage As Holland Beat Senegal In World Cup Group A

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

England Must Improve To Beat USA, Warns Gareth Southgate Despite Big Win Over Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Jude Bellingham pictured celebrating after scoring in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Former England Captain Hails Jude Bellingham After "Complete Performance" Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Bukayo Saka Scores Twice As England Hit Iran For Six In World Cup Group B Opener

By Robert Summerscales