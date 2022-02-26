Real Madrid, Barca & Juve Chiefs Tipped To Relaunch European Super League On Thursday

New proposals for a European Super League are reportedly close to being published.

Original plans for a breakaway European competition were met with widespread condemnation last year.

Twelve clubs put their name to the project in April 2021, before Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid all pulled out after a furious reaction by fans and UEFA.

But Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus did not withdraw their intent to be part of a new European project,

According to an exclusive report by The Telegraph, bosses at those three clubs have been piecing together new plans which Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is set to announce at a sports industry summit on Thursday.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli pictured at a friendly match between Barcelona and Juve in 2021 IMAGO/Marco Canoniero

One of the most contentious aspects of the original plan was that it was effectively a closed shop, in that the 12 founding clubs could not be relegated from it.

But the report suggests that the new format will include a more traditional mode of qualification based on clubs' finishing places in their domestic leagues.

The move will be a direct challenge to UEFA and their flagship Champions League tournament.

It is claimed by The Telegraph that Real, Barca and Juve will try to win support by vowing to promote growth in EU nations that do not currently house a big club.

Part of Agnelli's pitch is said to include an offer to facilitate the creation and support of new super clubs in Luxembourg and the Irish capital Dublin.