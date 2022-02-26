Skip to main content

Real Madrid, Barca & Juve Chiefs Tipped To Relaunch European Super League On Thursday

New proposals for a European Super League are reportedly close to being published.

Original plans for a breakaway European competition were met with widespread condemnation last year.

Twelve clubs put their name to the project in April 2021, before Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid all pulled out after a furious reaction by fans and UEFA.

But Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus did not withdraw their intent to be part of a new European project,

According to an exclusive report by The Telegraph, bosses at those three clubs have been piecing together new plans which Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is set to announce at a sports industry summit on Thursday.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli pictured ahead of a friendly between Barcelona and Juve in 2021

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli pictured at a friendly match between Barcelona and Juve in 2021

One of the most contentious aspects of the original plan was that it was effectively a closed shop, in that the 12 founding clubs could not be relegated from it.

But the report suggests that the new format will include a more traditional mode of qualification based on clubs' finishing places in their domestic leagues.

The move will be a direct challenge to UEFA and their flagship Champions League tournament.

It is claimed by The Telegraph that Real, Barca and Juve will try to win support by vowing to promote growth in EU nations that do not currently house a big club.

Part of Agnelli's pitch is said to include an offer to facilitate the creation and support of new super clubs in Luxembourg and the Irish capital Dublin.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli pictured ahead of a friendly between Barcelona and Juve in 2021
News

Real Madrid, Barca & Juve Chiefs Tipped To Relaunch European Super League On Thursday

By Robert Summerscales
just now
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Adds His Voice To Calls For Peace In Ukraine

By Robert Summerscales
44 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured leading out the Poland national team for a World Cup qualifier against England in September 2021
News

Robert Lewandowski Backs Poland's Stance Not To Play Russia In World Cup Playoff

By Robert Summerscales
52 minutes ago
Roman Abramovich pictured with his daughter Sofia at Stamford Bridge in 2016
News

Daughter Of Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Shares Anti-Putin Message

By Robert Summerscales
13 hours ago
Christian Eriksen shirts with the number 21 are seen on sale at Brentford's club shop in 2022
News

Brentford Boss Confirms Christian Eriksen Will Make Debut Against Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales
15 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher pictured saving a penalty in Liverpool's shootout win over Leicester in the 2021/22 EFL Cup quarter-finals
News

EFL Cup Final Preview: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Injury News, Form & Score Prediction

By Robert Summerscales
16 hours ago
A scoreboard reads 'Vitesse 1, Tottenham 0' during the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in 2021
News

Europa Conference League Draw Sees AS Roma Face Tottenham's Conquerers In Last 16

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 25, 2022
A general view of the Stade de France before the final of Euro 2016
News

Kremlin Responds After UEFA Moves Champions League Final From Russia To France

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 25, 2022
UEFA Europa League match balls from the 2021/22 season
News

Europa League Last 16 Draw Hands Barcelona Another Tough Test As West Ham Face Sevilla

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 25, 2022