FA Cup Third Round Draw Pairs Manchester City And Chelsea
Chelsea will travel to Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.
That was the fourth game revealed by Monday's draw, which took place at Anfield, home of reigning champions Liverpool
Cheers rang around Anfield when it was revealed that Liverpool will be playing at home against Wolves.
Everton being handed a trip to Manchester United also appeared to please many locals.
Third round matches will take place over the weekend of January 7 and 8 next year.
Games that end as draws will be decided by replays.
FA Cup 3rd Round Draw In Full:
- Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
- Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion
- Manchester City vs Chelsea
- Charlton Athletic or Stockport County vs Walsall
- Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
- Derby County vs Barnsley
- Cardiff City vs Leeds United
- Brentford vs West Ham United
- Bournemouth vs Burnley
- Coventry City vs Wrexham
- Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
- Aston Villa vs Stevenage
- Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
- Oxford United vs Arsenal
- Fleetwood Town vs QPR
- Liverpool vs Wolves
- Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion
- Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
- Dagenham and Redbridge or Gillingham vs Leicester City
- Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
- Bristol City vs Swansea City
- Hartlepool United vs Stoke City
- Hull City vs Fulham
- Crystal Palace vs Southampton
- Millwall vs Sheffield United
- Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United
- Manchester United vs Everton
- Reading vs Watford
- Ipswich Town vs Rotherham