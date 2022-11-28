FA Cup Third Round Draw Pairs Manchester City And Chelsea

Chelsea will travel to Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

That was the fourth game revealed by Monday's draw, which took place at Anfield, home of reigning champions Liverpool

Cheers rang around Anfield when it was revealed that Liverpool will be playing at home against Wolves.

Everton being handed a trip to Manchester United also appeared to please many locals.

Third round matches will take place over the weekend of January 7 and 8 next year.

Games that end as draws will be decided by replays.

FA Cup 3rd Round Draw In Full: