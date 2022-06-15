England Captain Harry Kane Disappointed To Be Asked Questions About Gareth Southgate's Future

Harry Kane found it "disappointing" that questions were being asked about manager Gareth Southgate's future after England lost 4-0 at home to Hungary.

Kane captained England to their heaviest home defeat since 1928 on Tuesday.

The full-time whistle was greeted by boos from a significant section of the crowd at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium.

Fans had earlier aimed chants of "You Don't Know What You're Doing" at Southgate during the match - which was England's fourth straight winless game.

After the game, Kane was asked live on Channel 4 for his response to those chants and whether he was confident that England were on the right path under Southgate.

"Yeah, without any question," Kane responded. "It's not even a question I should be answering."

Kane was later asked about Southgate's future by BBC Radio 5 Live.

He hit back: "It's a really disappointing question to be asked. Let's not forget where we have come from.

"Gareth has been a key part of transforming this England team to one of the most successful sides we have had in the past 50 years.

"I know it's disappointing for the fans. It has been a disappointing camp, every now and then football throws up a surprise, we have to look at the big picture.

"It's the first low point I've had in five years, a really disappointing night. We expect to win these games, but it wasn't our night. We need to stay calm and learn from it.

"We've had two fantastic tournaments in a row. It's not the time to panic. It's a loss we're disappointed with but we need to stay calm and we know we have stuff to work on."

England captain Harry Kane (left) pictured with manager Gareth Southgate after Hungary's 4-0 win in Wolverhampton IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

England will complete their UEFA Nations League Group A3 campaign in September with games against Italy and Germany.

Defeat to Italy would guarantee relegation to the Nations League's second tier.

England's first game at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar is against Iran on November 21.