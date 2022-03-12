Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Mo Salah Injury: "Something Is Not 100% Right"

Mo Salah does not believe the injury he picked up during Saturday's victory at Brighton is "serious", according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp subbed Salah off in the 65th minute of Liverpool's 2-0 win, shortly after the Egyptian had converted a penalty to give the Reds their 2,000th Premier League goal.

Speaking about Salah's injury after the game, Klopp said: "We will see.

"He thinks it's not serious but you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down that something is not 100% right.

"I think it was the situation when he got the ball and got blocked. He wanted to shoot and got blocked and I think the foot was slightly overstretched.

"We have to see."

Liverpool will be desperately hoping that Salah can recover quickly.

Salah has been the most deadly attacking player in the Premier League this season.

He is the only EPL player to score 20 league goals in the 2021/21 campaign so far.

Salah has also claimed more assists, 10, than everyone else except Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has provided 11.

Mo Salah pictured in action for Liverpool at Brighton IMAGO/Jeremy Landey

Liverpool, who moved to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City by beating Brighton, have some big matches on the horizon.

First they face Arsenal in London on Wednesday, before visiting Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals next weekend.

After an international break - during which Salah will be hoping to play for Egypt in a World Cup playoff against Senegal - Liverpool host Watford and then go to Man City on April 10.

