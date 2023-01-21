Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Reaches 1,000 Games As A Manager

Saturday's clash between Liverpool and Chelsea was the 1,000th game of Jurgen Klopp's managerial career.

Klopp first became a manager in 2001 when he took charge of Mainz shortly after retiring as a player.

He had played more than 300 matches for Mainz and he went on to manage the team in 270 games, earning promotion to the Bundesliga in 2004, before resigning at the end of the 2007/08 season.

Klopp then spent the next seven years in charge of Borussia Dortmund, winning 178 of his 317 matches.

During his time at Dortmund, Klopp won the Bundesliga twice and reached the Champions League final in 2013.

Just over three months after leaving Dortmund at the end of the 2014/15 campaign, Klopp was appointed as Liverpool boss.

Liverpool have won more than 60% of their matches during the Klopp era and have lifted seven different trophies.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of his 411th game for Liverpool on Saturday, Klopp reflected on reaching 1,000 matches in management.

"It's a big number," he said. "I know I look like I have 1,000 games but I did it in 22 years, working pretty much all the time, so it was pretty quick. Boom, here we are."

He added: "I have enough energy for another 10 years, if you want!"

Jurgen Klopp pictured at Anfield shortly before the 1,000th game of his managerial career in January 2023

Jurgen Klopp pictured at Anfield shortly before the 1,000th game of his managerial career

