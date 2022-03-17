Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Slams Critics Of Trent Alexander-Arnold After Liverpool's Win At Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold after he helped Liverpool secure their ninth consecutive Premier League win on Wednesday.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold is widely respected for his attacking qualities.

The England international has provided 11 assists in the Premier League this season - more than any other player.

But it has also been regularly suggested by critics that Alexander-Arnold's overall game is let down by his defending.

After watching his star right-back help Liverpool keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, Klopp challenged those critics.

Speaking in a TV interview after the live Sky Sports game, Klopp said, as reported by BBC Sport: "Trent did exceptionally well against Gabriel Martinelli.

"If anybody tells me Trent can't defend, I’ll knock them down. I don't know what the boy has to do anymore."

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after Liverpool's 2-0 win at Arsenal in March 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after Liverpool's 2-0 win at Arsenal

Both teams went into Wednesday's game in top form.

Liverpool had won their last eight league games, while Arsenal had claimed five straight EPL victories.

The Reds extended their winning streak to nine games as second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino saw them triumph.

But it was not as comfortable for Klopp's team as the 2-0 scoreline might suggest.

Klopp added: "In the first half we didn't have enough players between the lines. The movement was not exactly what it should have been.

"It was not a big problem because we were prepared for a really difficult game. The speed Arsenal have and their physicality – they're a really talented team, so I wasn't angry at half-time. I just wanted to change a few things."

Klopp also praised his goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who denied Martin Odegaard shortly before Liverpool opened the scoring at the other end.

"It was a sensational save from Alisson," he said. "For me it was a goal, to be honest. With their quality, they often finish situations like that. Ali didn't let it happen."

