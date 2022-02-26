Karim Benzema Tops La Liga Winners List After Helping Real Madrid Beat Rayo Vallecano

Karim Benzema scored his sixth winning of goal in La Liga this season as Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 on Saturday.

Benzema played a neat one-two with Vinicius Junior before rolling the ball into an empty net to break Rayo's resistance which had lasted 82 minutes.

Vinicius unselfishly squared the ball to Benzema, taking former Real goalkeeper Luca Zidane out of the equation, to leave his teammate with an easy finish.

It was a hard-fought win for Real, who had dominated possession but produced fewer shots than Rayo.

Karim Benzema pictured celebrated scoring Real Madrid's winning goal at Rayo Vallecano IMAGO/Action Plus

Ultimately, Real required a moment of magic between their two star attackers.

This was a familiar story for Real, who have relied on Benzema and Vinicius for much of the season.

Benzema's late goal meant that he was the first player to score six winning goals in La Liga this season.

Vinicius is among three players who have scored five winners.

Real's win saw them move nine points clear of second-place Sevilla, whose game in hand is Sunday's home derby against Real Betis.

Benzema is the leading scorer in La Liga this season with 19 goals in 23 games.

Vinicius is second on the list with 13.

The duo have also provided 15 assists between them.